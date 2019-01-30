U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley says he is “very hopeful” an agreement will be struck between Congress and President Donald Trump on border security and immigration in time to avoid another partial government shutdown, but he predicts negotiations could run until the very last minute of the Feb. 15 deadline.
“If you’re talking about it being today or tomorrow, (I feel) very pessimistic,” Grassley said of the prospect of a bipartisan agreement, as congressional leaders were set to hold hearings in Washington on additional money for border security. “If you’re talking about it being almost the midnight hour of the final day before shutdown, I’ve got some confidence that they’re going to reach it.”
The Iowa senator’s remarks come as federal agencies are still returning to normal after an estimated 800,000 workers missed paychecks for five weeks amid the longest shutdown of the federal government in U.S. history. If lawmakers are unable to reach an agreement on those issues again by Feb. 15, the federal government could shut down again, putting talks back to square one.
Last week, Trump agreed to temporarily reopen the federal government while negotiations move forward over his funding request to spend $5.7 billion on a wall along the U.S.–Mexico border. That concession came as pressure mounted from Democratic and Republican leaders alike to end the shutdown, as services that rely on federal workers — including major airports — experienced the fallout effects.
On Thursday, the president renewed via Twitter his call for border security money, saying congressional leaders would be “wasting their time” to have the hearings without serious discussion of a wall.
“If the committee of Republicans and Democrats now meeting on Border Security is not discussing or contemplating a Wall or Physical Barrier, they are Wasting their time,” Trump wrote.
Meanwhile, Grassley, the state’s longest-serving member of Congress, cast much of the blame for the shutdown on Democrats. He singled out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, saying he hopes she is “looking at these conference negotiations with an open mind and an earnest intent to secure the border.”
“The way I see it, Democrats in Congress ought to put their money where their mouth is. For weeks, we’ve heard about how they support border security,” he added. “But none have said exactly what that means. None have put forward any serious or specific plans for how to do it.”
Still, Grassley said there is room for compromise on both sides of the political spectrum as those talks move ahead.
“The president’s got to know, as any senator or congressman knows, you don’t get exactly what you want,” he said. “There’s a little bit of give and a little bit of take in every compromise.”
Grassley prefaced his call for an agreement with a reference to the three-year anniversary of the death of Sarah Root, a western Iowa woman who was killed during a drunk–driving traffic accident that authorities say was caused by a person living in the country illegally. The driver was released on bail, fled authorities and remains at large.
Additionally, legislation before Congress that Grassley is sponsoring aims to end federal government shutdowns once and for all. That bill would automatically put money toward federal agencies in the event that no spending agreement is reached instead of stopping work on a dime whenever partisanship results in an impasse.
Grassley said he hopes that legislation passes as part of the broader agreement on border security funding.
“You find out it costs money to shut down government, it costs money to open up government, it costs the people who get service from the government can’t get service from the government, so you soon come to the realization that a shutdown isn’t such a smart thing,” he said. “And so I hope new members of Congress have found that out, I hope our president … has found it out.”