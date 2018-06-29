A law requiring women to undergo a waiting period before obtaining an abortion is unconstitutional, the Iowa Supreme court ruled.
The court issued an opinion Friday that law requiring a woman seeking abortion services at any stage of her pregnancy undergo a preliminary 72-hour waiting period “violates the right to equal protection under the Iowa Constitution” and should not be upheld.
Twenty-seven states require women seeking an abortion to wait a specified amount of time, most often 24 hours, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health care policy and research organization. However, only a handful — Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Utah — require a 72-hour waiting period.
The case was considered by the court as the Republican-controlled legislature considered further abortion restrictions this past session. Legislators went on to approve a fetal heartbeat law that would ban abortion when a heartbeat is detected — at about six weeks of pregnancy, typically before a woman knows she is pregnant.
A Polk County judge blocked that law in May after it was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds while a lawsuit, filed by Planned Parenthood of the Heartland and the Iowa City-based Emma Goldman Clinic, is resolved.
Republicans and social conservatives are hoping the ensuing legal battle on the heartbeat law will be a vehicle to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that guaranteed the right to abortion.
Check back later for more details.