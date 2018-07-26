UPDATED: Trump talks year-round E15 ethanol sales during Iowa visit

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds applauds as President Trump holds up a hat that says "Make our farmers great again!" during the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa, ON tHURSDAY.
Senior Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, left, and Gov. Kim Reynolds talk to guest at President Trump's Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Alex Acosta talks with guest before President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, right gets the ear of the President During President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
President Trump’s talks with Northeast Iowa Community College student Joe O'Dell before the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development Thursday, July 26, 2018 after the Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at NICC in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
Iowa Representative Rod Blum (1A), right talks with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross prior to President Trump’s Roundtable Discussion on Workforce Development at Northeast Iowa Community College in Peosta, Iowa Thursday, July 26, 2018.
PEOSTA, Iowa — President Donald Trump tantalized farmers with the prospect of year-round E15 ethanol sales at an hour-long roundtable at a community college Thursday.
He also lauded trade talks with the European Union that he said would be profitable for agriculture. Trump also made some political pitches for Rep. Rod Blum, who is in a tough re-election battle in Iowa’s 1st District, as well as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.
The roundtable, at Northeast Iowa Community College, was billed as a discussion about workforce development, and several of the speakers talked about the difficulty of securing a well-trained workforce and how to build skills. But for the president, the forum also provided an opportunity to tout the economy, bash Obamacare, warn that Democrats would raise taxes, and seek to soothe concerns over a trade conflict that has sent soybean prices significantly lower and put some of his fellow Republicans on the spot.
Securing year-round sales for ethanol is something farm groups and politicians have been pushing for — and that the president has talked up in the past but still hasn’t approved.
On Thursday, he said again it is in the offing. “I’m getting very close to doing that,” he said.
The president returned to a state that he won in 2016 by a wide margin, and he referred to his victory on a number of occasions, as well as reminding people that he supported ethanol during the campaign while some of his rivals didn’t.
Trump also said that China is targeting farm commodities because they know that farmers support him. “It’s not nice what they’re doing,” he said.
The White House launched tariffs on $34 billion worth of China’s products earlier this month, which brought retaliation from the Chinese against products such as soybeans, beef and pork. Republicans and Democrats have complained over the years about unfair Chinese trade practices.
Blum threw his support to Trump for his trade policies. The congressman praised the president for having the “political courage” to renegotiate trade deals and said the move would be beneficial to agriculture and manufacturing.
The president returned the favor by praising Blum, whom he called “Matt,” on the effort to secure federal funding for flood protection in Cedar Rapids. The federal government recently approved $117 million for the project. The president also mused about Blum’s Democratic opponent in the fall election, saying, “I guess he’s got a race against somebody they call absent Abby.”
Abby Finkenauer, a state representative from Dubuque who is running against Blum, said on Twitter that if Trump didn’t know who she is now, “I’m sure you’ll know it by Election night.”
The president also referred to a deal with the European Union announced Wednesday at the White House. He said Thursday that, "we just opened up Europe for you farmers," even though Europe already accounts for 11 percent of U.S. soybean and soymeal exports, according to the U.S. Soybean Export Council.
As for the prospect of year-round ethanol sales, the president raised the prospect this spring, though he appears to have edged closer by saying he's "very close" to giving it his approval.
Mark Recker, an Oelwein-area farmer who is president of the Iowa Corn Growers Association, said Thursday that a move to extend sales all year round without any concessions would be welcomed.
"The president said he's close, so we'll see what happens," Recker said. "It’s good to hear him talk about it. Now let’s see the actions behind the words. Let’s get there.”
In addition to the roundtable, the president shook hands with supporters at the Dubuque regional airport before making his way to the college campus, which is about 15 miles west of Dubuque. He also met with the mayor of Marshalltown, which sustained significant damage from a tornado last week. The president mentioned the tornado during the roundtable.
During the workforce discussion, Trump heard about various initiatives to provide more job training and apprenticeships, along with the challenges that employers are facing finding workers.
“Bottom line, the work’s there. We just need the bodies,” said Matt Giese, project manager at Giese Manufacturing, a Dubuque-based company. Giese took part in the roundtable.
The president, along with his daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, talked up a job training bill that’s been approved by Congress. The president is expected to sign it, though he joked that he might veto it.
Later in the day, Trump was heading to a steel plant in Granite City, Illinois, near St. Louis. In March, U.S. Steel Corp. credited the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for its decision to reopen operations that had been shut down in 2015 and recall hundreds of workers.