What decides your vote tomorrow? You might be surprised by the top issues we care about locally
Which political party will control Congress for the final two years of President Donald Trump's term? The midterm election Tuesday feature a big pool of competitive races for Congress.
But what decides those races in voters' minds? In a website survey conducted in late October, we asked local voters to rank the issues and take their stands on key national issues that also affect local communities.
Here are the results.