DES MOINES — Now that he’s the 2018 Democratic candidate for governor, Fred Hubbell is turning his attention to picking a running mate to serve as his lieutenant governor if he succeeds in unseating incumbent Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds in the November general election.
“We have already started the process,” Hubbell told reporters at a Wednesday campaign event. “We’ve gotten some people involved in it, but now we’re obviously going to give more attention to it.”
Hubbell, who won a five-way primary Tuesday in a landslide victory, said he is in the process of narrowing the list of prospective running mates but has not set a timeline for making a decision, other than he will have his lieutenant governor picked by the time Iowa Democrats convene their state convention June 16 where the 2018 team officially will be installed.
Asked if he expected to select a woman to balance the ticket that will challenge Reynolds and acting Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, Hubbell told reporters, “I expect that we’re going to look at a lot of different characteristics.
“But by the end of the day, the most important thing is to get whoever that lieutenant governor candidate should be. It has to be somebody who is highly qualified and highly capable to be governor. That’s the most important issue,” he said.
“I can’t give you a precise deadline but I know the convention is the ultimate deadline, so we’ll be ready in time for that,” he added.