Things are appear to be progressing as expected in F3 Marina’s bid to take over management of Sunset Marina.
On Monday, Rock Island’s Public Works Director Larry Cook said he’s reviewing a draft of the proposed contract from F3 Marina and "marking it up."
"We are hopeful to still have them on site Aug. 1," Cook said. "But, as it stands, we are reviewing their drafted contract and there’s really nothing else to bring to light."
In March, three firms made marina management proposals to the Rock Island City Council with Milwaukee-based F3 Marina being chosen as the one the city would negotiate with for what is expected to be a five-year contract to operate the marina.
F3 Marina’s president John Matheson has said his firm hopes to be in the marina by Aug. 1 to begin improvements and gain more of an understanding of how it currently operates. On Monday, he said he could not comment on negotiations until he hears back from the city.
At a June meeting with boaters, Matheson cautioned that some changes could be seen within two weeks, some later this summer and still others in one to two years.