The Rock Island Viaduct and Government Bridge reopened for traffic at noon Wednesday, according to a message on the Arsenal's Facebook Page.
LeClaire Street is the only approach to the Government Bridge. Traffic will use 3rd and 4th streets in Davenport to get to and from LeClaire Street.
Cones and barriers will be placed to guide traffic.
While river levels are not expected to cause flooding, substantial rainfall in short periods of time could cause water to pool.
Repairs will continue on the Rock Island Viaduct.
The viaduct and Government Bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday through Friday.
The Government Bridge and Rock Island Gate will open at 4:30 a.m. for Rock Island Arsenal employees only.
All other entrances will operate according to normal Rock Island Arsenal schedules.