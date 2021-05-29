 Skip to main content
Government Bridge to close part of the day Saturday for washing
The Government Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for bridge washing.

The bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.

Appropriate signs will be used to detour traffic during that time period.

