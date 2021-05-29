Government Bridge to close part of the day Saturday for washing

The Government Bridge will be closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday for bridge washing.
The bridge will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians.
Appropriate signs will be used to detour traffic during that time period.
Thomas Geyer
