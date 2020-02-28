Government Bridge to close Saturday

You have free articles remaining.
The Government Bridge between Arsenal Island and Davenport will be closed Saturday to vehicular traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The closure is so that repairs can be performed to one of the lift cylinders on the swing span.
Rail and pedestrian traffic will be able to use the bridge as normal.
