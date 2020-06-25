Government Bridge to temporarily close Saturday for maintenance

The Government Bridge will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, according to a news release from Arsenal officials.
The closure will include vehicular, pedestrian, rail, and river traffic.
