Government Bridge to temporarily close Saturday for maintenance
Arsenal bridge

The Government Bridge.

 Quad-City Times

The Government Bridge will be closed for maintenance from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, according to a news release from Arsenal officials.

The closure will include vehicular, pedestrian, rail, and river traffic.

