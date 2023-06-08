Another apartment building near the partially collapsed Davenport apartments has been evacuated because of "areas of structural concern."

Five apartments at 400 and 410 Main Street, commonly known as the Executive Square Building were ordered to be vacated "out of an abundance of caution," the city said in a media update Thursday afternoon.

City staff and structural engineers did assessments Thursday of the conditions of structures near 324 Main Street, Davenport Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott wrote.

"This work is being done in advance of increased dismantling activity at the partially collapsed building," the email said.

The city also ordered the property owner to install shoring to the interior of the building before 324 Main Street is dismantled.

The city had already ordered the evacuation of most residential and commercial units of the Executive Square building in response to the partial collapse of 324 Main Street, and with Thursday's order completely vacated the building.

Kerr Enterprises, LLC, owns the building. Online county records show it was previously owned by Waukee Investments I, LLC, which also previously owned The Davenport apartment building which collapsed.

Davenport residents are on edge after 324 Main St. partially collapsed over the Memorial Day weekend. Several residents at Wednesday's city council meeting asked city staff how they would inspect and take care of other older buildings in the surrounding area to prevent another collapse.

