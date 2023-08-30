Fire Chief Steve Knorrek was just the fifth paid firefighter hired by the city of Bettendorf.

At that time — September 1983 — he worked alongside 50 volunteers. The department received 1,322 calls for service that year, less than a third of the fire department’s 2022 call volume.

Forty years later, Knorrek is retiring. His last day will be Sept. 8, according to the city.

Knorrek succeeded Gerry Voelliger in 2018 as interim, then became permanent fire chief. For the three years prior, he served as assistant chief and fire marshal. But his longest-held position was as captain and fire marshal from 1991-2015.

When the city first hired him in 1983, Knorrek recalled he had no firefighting experience or emergency medical certification or training. The city had hired its first paid firefighter in 1975, and staffed with volunteers before that.

“Neither was a requirement to be hired at that time. My work experience prior to starting here included a manager at Wendy’s in Bettendorf, a supervisor at my university cafeteria and house painting,” Knorrek said in a news release.

During Knorrek’s tenure, he’s hired 16 people, he said, eight of which were for new firefighter positions.

Over his career Knorrek won the 2015 Governor’s Fire Prevention Officer of the Year award, served as a member of the American Burn Association International Outreach Committee between 2013 and 2016, as well as on the board of directors of the St. Florian Burn Foundation between 2013 and 2019.

“Steve was always a very quiet public servant, but one of high ideals and great integrity,” said Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn in a prepared release. “He represented the City and Fire Department with great professionalism and has made a huge contribution to our community and the region as a whole. We wish him all the best!”