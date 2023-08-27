The City of Bettendorf plans to add permanent bathrooms or changing areas to the Lincoln Park splash pad, accepting a recommendation from the parks advisory board.

The city appointed 10 members to the advisory board in September 2021 after dissolving the elected 5-member parks board. City officials said the volunteer, appointed board made for a more representative board and reduces inefficiencies like duplicate work by the board and council in overseeing the city’s parks and recreation department.

Patrick Larkin, the president of the advisory board told council members the Lincoln Park Splash Pad, 951 27th St., sees heavy use and there's no place to change or use the restroom.

"This does not have nested infrastructure such as a changing room or permanent bathroom facility and it often gets crowded there and the kids and families don't have anywhere to go," Larkin said.

Bettendorf City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the city already has money set aside for such permanent infrastructure. And the Bettendorf Parks Foundation is putting $75,000 toward the roughly $200,000 project, Ploehn said.

A second priority for the parks advisory board, Larkin said, is to upgrade shelters in the Bettendorf parks that host summer camps.

"Many of the park shelters are dated and in need of upgrades," the report said.

The third top priority would be to add more splash pads around the city, Larkin told the council.

"The Lincoln Park splash pad is busy almost every day," the report said.

In the next couple years, however, Bettendorf's new water park, The Landing, will come online. This summer, there were no pool facilities open in Bettendorf because of construction.

Ploehn said the park advisory board's recommendations would be considered by staff and the council during goal-setting for the year, a process which usually begins in earnest in October, and could be considered for the budget for capital improvements.

Of the 10 appointed advisory board members, one person has since resigned, Larkin said. He recommended the board keep to nine members to avoid any potential impasses.

"I've found that the bigger the body is, the diminishing returns on the participation and an odd number would be more helpful if we needed a tie-breaking vote," Larkin said.

The full report by the parks advisory board is included in the city council's Aug. 15 agenda.

