The City of Bettendorf has named a new fire chief.

The City Council approved the promotion of Troy Said, the current assistant fire chief and fire marshal, to the top role in the department.

He'll replace retiring fire chief Steve Knorrek, whose last day is Friday. Knorrek is retiring after five years as chief and 40 years in the department.

"I am prepared through my years of experience and have solid knowledge and understanding of fire science and rescue," Said said.

Said, in his role of assistant chief and fire marshal, is responsible for daily operations of the department, including organizing shifts, training, and assessing buildings to make sure they follow life safety codes, according to a news release.

A Pleasant Valley High School and University of Iowa graduate, Said started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Bettendorf in 1992 and accepted a full-time position with the department in 1994. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2015 and became assistant chief and fire marshal in 2019.

Said will be officially sworn in during the City Council's regular meeting Sept. 19 at 7 p.m.

As a department head, the fire chief reports to the city administrator. The city recruited internally for the position, and Said was the only applicant, according to a council memo. Said was interviewed and certified by the Civil Service Commission as the applicant to become fire chief and the council voted Tuesday night to ratify the selection.

"Troy has had a very distinguished career under the tutelage of our last two Fire Chiefs," said City Administrator Decker Ploehn. "I'm certain he'll take Bettendorf Fire to the next level as our City grows and prospers."

Bettendorf Fire Department promotion ceremony 040419-bet-promotion-011 040419-bet-promotion-012 040419-bet-promotion-001 040419-bet-promotion-002 040419-bet-promotion-003 040419-bet-promotion-004 040419-bet-promotion-005 040419-bet-promotion-006 040419-bet-promotion-007 040419-bet-promotion-008 040419-bet-promotion-009 040419-bet-promotion-010