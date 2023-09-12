Editor's Note: A story published Friday, Sept. 8, prematurely listed Bi-State Masonry as the contractor at 324 Main St in the final days before the building partially collapsed. An attorney for Bi-State on Monday said Bi-State ended its work May 10.

An investigative engineering report is clear about what caused the partial collapse of the building at 324 Main St.

Three days beforehand, sections of brick were removed and "grossly inadequate" shoring couldn't hold up the structural brick wall on the west side of the building.

"Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have partially collapsed on May 28, 2023," the report stated.

What is not clearly stated, however, is who did that work. The report refers to them as "the most recent masonry repair contractor."

Permitting provides clues. A permit pulled May 24 to remove 100 linear feet of exterior brick at the building lists "owner" as the contractor. Building owner Andrew Wold did not respond to questions about the permit or the repairs done in late May.

Bi-State Masonry, which Wold contracted with for masonry wall repairs beginning in February, says it ended work at 324 Main St. on May 10, well before the work began that investigators said was a root cause of the collapse.

"Bi-State did not perform any work on the 324 Main building after May 10, 2023," an attorney representing the company wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times Monday. The attorney declined further comment.

The masonry company filed a mechanic's lien with the state seeking close to $100,000 for work it did at 324 Main St. between Feb. 15 and May 10.

According to city permitting, by May 12, the city noted Bi-State's work on the west wall was completed and the wall painted. That permit, pulled in February, specifically lists Bi-State as a contractor.

But the May 24 permit to "replace in kind 100 linear feet of brick exterior" lists the contractor only as "owner."

Additionally, Wold has sued the engineering firm Select Structural Engineering.

Wold's suit alleges Select Structural failed to warn of the risk of collapse or danger to residents. The filing notes that Wold hired Bi-State to perform repairs in February and finished in May.

And after a May 24 follow-up engineering report required further repairs to the wall, Wold's court filing notes only that "cross-claim plaintiffs immediately began performing the additional repairs called for in the report."

The cross-claim plaintiffs are Andrew Wold and Davenport Hotel, LLC, only.

Bi-State is involved in six lawsuits regarding the collapse.

No documentation on repair work after May 26

Investigators wrote that they had not received any written documentation relating to repair work on or after May 26, instead relying on security camera footage.

City inspectors were on site May 25 and wrote logs mostly in the future tense.

"Brick work will start today in sections. Masons will be doing the work. Wall bracing will be installed per engineer's design. Engineer will stop over periodically to ensure work is being done per his design. City inspector will stop over periodically to see progress," the logs state.

The next day, on May 26, a picture taken at about 2:50 p.m., according to the report, shows two people in hard hats and hi-vis vests aboard a boom. Next to them is a section of brick apparently having just been removed from the wall and resting against it.

At about 7:15 a.m. May 27, security footage shows a worker prying off outer wythes of brick with a 2x4.

Workers came and left, working on some parts of the wall, for the next 24 hours until it collapsed May 28 at about 5 p.m., according to the report.

