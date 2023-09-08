The timeline below details the history of repeated maintenance and structural issues dating back to 2020. It draws information from multiple sources including: a preliminary investigative report conducted by White Birch Group and SOCOTEC Engineering, city inspections and reporting by Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus and Lee Enterprises’ Public Service Journalism Team.

January 2020

City logs noted that an inspector, indicated by the initials TCH, notified Davenport Development and Neighborhood Services Director Rich Oswald on Jan. 30, 2020, of the “severity” of unspecified violations and that “there is a possibility of having to close the building. TCH noted they received verbal confirmation from Oswald to go ahead with the inspection. Oswald said, according to the log: “I’m not afraid of closing the building down. Go ahead and proceed.”

August 2020

Townsend Engineering performed a site visit at the building due to an incident of falling brick. In response, Fire Marshal Jim Morris flagged that bricks were falling from the building onto the sidewalk at the east-facing side of the building, according to inspection logs. The city blocked off sidewalks and closed traffic lanes on West 4th and Main streets. “Loose blocks were removed and the wall secured with lumber,” a city inspector noted.

Aug. 18: Townsend sent a follow up email to city officials with a memo addressing the north, south and east sides of the building. The email did not discuss the need for any repairs to the west wall.

Aug. 20: City issued an “Official Notice and Order” citing numerous code violations through the building, including several instances of interior walls deteriorating and “structurally unsound brick” exterior walls. It also required a professional structural engineer to report on the building's structural stability.

September 2020

Alliance Contracting, a company owned by Andrew Wold, began work on replacing the building’s roof, according to city inspection logs. The city began including Wold on emails “due to understanding that Wold is in the process of purchasing the property,” logs noted.

October 2020

Oct. 23: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued a “Final Official Notice” citing many of the same concerns as the Aug. 26, 2020, notice and included the same requirement for a structural engineer’s report.

November 2020

Photos taken by city of Davenport inspectors in mid-November, December, and January 2020, showed bricks visibly crumbling or missing and some cracks in the wall.

December 2020

Dec. 15: An inspector noted they drove by the west wall “and noticed holes and additional deterioration of the west wall.”

Dec. 17: The city issued a permit for repairs to the east, north and south sides of the brick facade.

January 2021

Jan. 11: An inspection was performed and photographs of the west side were attached to the city report despite the fact that the permit did not include any work to be completed on the west wall, the investigative report stated.

“It is interpreted that the (city) note ‘deteriorated bricks in the lower south-west portion has been removed and replaced’ refers to work completed as indicated … report also states ‘there were some masonry joints/spalled bricks above this area that would be addressed once the temperatures rise," the preliminary report said.

February 2021

Feb. 16: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued a follow-up notice granting an extension to allow for extra time for the building owner to correct code violations. It said work must start by the May 14, 2021, reinspection date.

Photographs indicated numerous incidents of missing, loose, and delaminated brick on the west wall and the location of a crack in the wall.

May 2021

May 14: An inspector noted they “found west exterior wall in semi-completed form with scattered un-grouted areas painted over," and ordered the owner to replace missing brick mortar and reseal areas.

May 26: Another final notice was issued by the Davenport Neighborhood Services and again cited the exterior wall repair work was in violation.

June 2021

Andrew Wold, through his corporation Davenport Hotel LLC, purchased 324 Main St. for $4.193 million, a deal that closed on June 21, according to county records.

July 2021

July 19: City of Davenport issues notice to Wold citing further deficiencies with the west wall, specifically around the entrance door to Unit 105. It states that the drywall around the door to the parking lot was “not stable" and the door was very difficult to open.

July 21: Pictures show drywall cracks on the interior and exterior of the west wall adjacent to Unit 105 door.

September 2021

Sept. 7: Issues with the west wall still had yet to be corrected and the city issued a “Final Official Notice,” mandating the owner to produce a structural engineering report on the structural integrity of the west wall and make the proper required repairs.

October 2021

Oct. 21: A letter was issued stating the owner failed to provide access to the property for inspection and that a follow-up inspection would be performed on Nov. 1, 2021.

December 2021

Dec. 9: Davenport Neighborhood Services issued an “Official Notice to Vacate” for Unit 105 due the code violation fix not meeting its deadline.

February 2023

Feb. 2: Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan noted, “part of the southwest wall has been gradually failing. This is seen to continue on the inside wythes of brick masonry as well. There is visible crumbling of this exterior load bearing wall under the support beam. The exterior brick veneer has separated allowing rain/ice to build up causing further damage.”

“Emergency vacate orders will be posted on the building if the failing masonry area is not secured per this letter,” she wrote.

Select Structural Engineering conducts an emergency visit and concludes the building is not an “imminent threat.” In the report, WBG and SEI said the documentation available to them does not mention Select reviewing the original construction drawings.

The report released Thursday states "Further, the reports and letters produced by SSE contain multiple contradictions, question and improper assumptions regarding the composition of the subject building’s structural system:

February 2, 2023: “It is unclear whether it (the wall) bears on the brick wall directly or rather on a steel column encased in brick.”

February 8, 2023: “The clay brick wall appears to be three or four wythes thick.”

February 8, 2023: “it is unknown if there is a north-south steel beam inside the wall at the second floor level, or if there is a steel post encased in the brick.”

February 8, 2023: “It will therefore be conservatively assumed that the east-west beams bear directly on the brick wall to be replaced.”

February 28, 2023: “This will soon cause a large panel of facade to also collapse, creating a safety problem and potentially destabilizing the upper areas of brick facade.”

Feb. 8: According to the preliminary investigative report, SSE’s Feb. 8 letter summarizing the Feb. 2 emergency visit. The memo outlines work to be done on the building, but according to the preliminary report, the memo contains incomplete shoring and stabilization information. Bi-State Masonry was slated to perform the work at the building.

Feb. 28: SSE sends the city an email detailing a follow-up visit to the property performed on Feb. 23. “At the meeting, the mason pointed out that the area immediately to the north of the work area has a large and potentially dangerous void beneath the facade of clay brick.”

It was also stated in this letter that a new finding came to the surface. “What has recently come (to) the attention of the team is that this area has a large void space, roughly 12”-14” wide, between the clay brick facade and CMU layer. This void appears to have been caused by the collapse of some mass of clay brick between the facade and CMU. This collapsed mass is now settled and piling up against the inside face of the facade, pushing it potentially destabilizing the upper areas of brick facade. This condition was not visible in the early inspection(s) and did not become apparent until repairs were under way and an opening was made by a smaller area of failing facade.”

March 2023

Trishna Pradhan, chief building official at the time, emails Justin Smith from Bi-State Masonry and David Valliere from Select Structural asking whether SSE has been on-site to ensure the work outlined in his Feb. 9 designs was being done. Valliere replied, “I am not on-site regularly, but I was there last week on Feb. 23 and saw that the work is being done per my design. I was able to meet with Justin, and Bi-State Masonry is doing a good job from what I can see.”

May 2023

The preliminary report states that Select Structural specified a limited repair scope but did not address other areas of distress that appeared to be in need of repair on the building. Other deficiencies found included:

May 1: The building was exhibiting cracks and displacement that indicated vertical movement of the facade beginning to come loose.

May 24: The preliminary investigative report notes another finding from Select Structural: “Several large patches appear of clay brick facade which are separating from the substrate. These large patches appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passersby…the brick facade above the windows should be secured. This is to keep the entire face of the building from falling away when the bottom area(s) come loose.”

Diagonal cracks located beneath apartment windows started appearing, suggesting a downward movement of the wall

Found in SSE’S report, photographs showed that interior finishes in Unit 105 indicated “significant downward deformation and deflection, indicating movement of the masonry substrate that the finishes were anchored to.”

SSE’s letter also specified the removal of several sections of wythes, or bricks or other masonry, south of the Unit 105 doorway on the west side elevation of the building and the exterior facade starting separating from the interior, making the wall visibly bow.