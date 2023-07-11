A Davenport tattoo shop owner has had one question for property management of the Executive Square building, which was tagged by the city as uninhabitable a month ago because of “areas of structural concern.”

Will they ever be able to move back in?

Ryan Kistenmacher, who opened Obscura Tattoo & Gallery in the 4th Street building in downtown Davenport, has been waiting for an answer.

“It’s been extremely frustrating,” Kistenmacher said. “It’s hard to know what to do when you’ve not been given options. It’s a guessing game, and I’m hoping someone gets back to me.”

On Monday, he said, he got his first “glimpse of hope” from property management of 400 and 410 Main St., he said, who told him his belongings would be safe and he should be able to return fairly soon to his business.

On June 8, city staff and structural engineers found Executive Square had “areas of structural concern” and ordered the remaining five residential units evacuated. Being adjacent to 324 Main St., which partially collapsed May 28, the city had already ordered most tenants out of the building.

Kistenmacher looked at other commercial spaces, he said, but rents were considerably higher than his lease at Executive Square, where he opened shop three years ago. He’s willing to go if the building owner won’t make repairs. But he’d prefer to stay put, because customers know where he’s located and it would save the trouble of moving and remodeling to meet health codes for tattoo shops.

“I just want to hear a definitive answer,” Kistenmacher said.

City staff have advised residential and business tenants that they can retrieve their things to move out.

In absence of confirmation from the property management, some residential tenants have left.

Andrew Sommer, who lived at Executive Square with his toddler son, estimates he’s spent more than $4,000 between spending nights in a hotel, buying food out, putting a deposit on a new place, and paying first month’s rent.

“I was pretty much depleting all of my emergency fund. I was scared. I really was,” Sommer said.

‘Areas of structural concern’

As other buildings and businesses adjacent to the collapse reopened, Executive Square did not.

The city requested the property owner, Kerr Enterprises, LLC, obtain a structural engineering report, Sarah Ott, Chief Strategy Officer for the city wrote in an email, and make repairs before tenants could re-occupy.

“The property owner is responsible for selecting and hiring a professional engineer to assess the structure and a contractor to complete necessary repairs in accordance with the engineer’s specifications,” Ott wrote. “The City will reinspect after the repairs have been completed and prior to reoccupation.”

Ott directed questions on a timeline of repairs to the property owner.

Village Property Management, which manages Executive Square and was the company managing The Davenport, did not respond to questions from a reporter, asking whether it would make repairs and when tenants could move back in.

No permits appear to have been pulled at 400 or 410 Main St. in the past month, according to Davenport’s online portal. The most recent permit pulled at 400 Main St., according to the city’s website, was in March for electrical work. The inspection on that permit was marked “fail.” The last at 410 Main St., was a plumbing permit, which passed.

‘A Band-Aid on a hatchet wound’

The closure came just as Obscura was taking off, Kistenmacher said. They entered the Locals Love Us contest among 20-some other tattoo shops, he said.

“We got third, and I was super proud of that,” he said. “I felt like the business was on the right track. Being booked out a year, I thought things were going great and then it’s like the rug was pulled out from underneath us.”

In the meantime, another tattoo shop allows him to operate there and fulfill appointments, but he must work around their availability. He isn’t booking new appointments, he said, until it’s clear whether he can move back to Executive Square.

He received the $5,000 from the City of Davenport for adjacent downtown businesses closed by the collapse at 324 Main St., but between paying bills and sharing the money with a second artist at Obscura, he said the aid is like, “trying to put a Band-Aid on a hatchet wound.”

Sommer, the resident at Executive Square, was among those who received $1,000 as a resident of a building evacuated because of the building collapse. But because of income restrictions, he didn’t qualify for state or other local aid.

Initially, Sommer moved into a studio at 324 Main St. in early 2022, he said, but he needed more space and had frequent problems; air conditioning didn’t work and his plumbing needed fixes. Later that fall, he moved around the corner to the Executive Square building, which was managed by the same company.

Almost immediately after their apartment building was evacuated, Sommer started looking for a new place.

“Right off the bat, I knew moving back in wasn’t an option,” he said.