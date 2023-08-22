A third person plans to run for mayor of Davenport.

Brandon Westmoreland, a 27-year-old car salesman, is collecting signatures to run for the Davenport office and held a campaign launch party over the weekend.

A political newcomer, Westmoreland works as a sales manager for Kunes Nissan in Davenport. This is his first time running for office, but Westmoreland sees that as an advantage. With a sales background, Westmoreland says he would bring a "business mindset" to the role.

"Being able to have an open mind and hearing people out — I think that's going to be the huge part of what would make me successful as mayor," Westmoreland said. "Because then we can address the concerns that the people want, and we can address it in the way that they would see fit."

No candidates have filed nomination papers with the city so far for the mayor's office since the filing period began Aug. 14. However, two others have announced their intentions to run — incumbent Mayor Mike Matson and State Rep. Ken Croken. Candidates for mayor, the eight ward seats and two at-large seats in Davenport have until Aug. 31 at 5 p.m. to file paperwork with the city clerk.

If all three men file for mayor, it would prompt a primary on Oct. 10 to narrow the field to two candidates for the regular city/schools election Nov. 7.

Westmoreland said he's met with business owners and residents, attended council meetings and is working to learn more about the city.

He said he has not yet developed specific positions on issues before the council, but neighborhood security, improving roads, attracting high-paying jobs and addressing the May 28 partial building collapse were top of mind for Davenport residents he spoke with.

"I'm not exactly sure what they're doing to move forward on that (neighborhood security)," Westmoreland said. "But I know that I would like to address that — get in front of the chief of police and see what they're doing."

City officials, including Matson, have promoted various strategies to tamp down gun violence after shots fired incidents reached a record high in 2020. In particular, the city rolled out a Group Violence Intervention strategy, where law enforcement, community members impacted by gun violence and social service agency representatives meet with people in an attempt to intervene in cycles of violence among groups.

Westmoreland said he also wanted to promote more local political activism among people his age and build a positive future for his 9-month-old daughter.

He'd considered moving to Florida to work in sales, he said, but after the partial collapse of the six-story apartment building, which killed three people, he decided to stay.

"With the recent events that have happened, I wouldn't be able to forgive myself if I left my friends and family here and figured instead of leaving, why not stay here and try to make a change?" Westmoreland said.

Asked what he would've done differently if he was mayor, Westmoreland said he was still doing research on housing and inspections before he takes firm stances, but said of the emergency response: "We would have found those people first before we would have even thought about demolishing."

An outcry arose after the city announced a demolition order had been given for 324 Main St. and demolition of the building was expected to commence less than two days after the partial collapse. Hours after the announcement, a woman was rescued from an upper-level window, and the city backtracked on a specific timeline for razing the building.

Although no candidates have yet filed for mayor, six candidates have filed so far for Davenport City Council. That's according to the city elections website, which Deputy City Clerk Brian Krup is updating daily.

1st Ward: incumbent Ald. Rick Dunn

2nd Ward: Judith Lee, the current 8th ward alderman who was drawn into the 2nd ward.

3rd Ward: incumbent Ald. Marion Meginnis and Todd Allen Pirck, who made two runs for for at-large alderman in 1991 and 2001.

7th Ward: incumbent Ald. Derek Cornette

8th Ward: James Woods, a construction company owner.

