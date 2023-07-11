A new community center is going up near Davenport's Fairmount Street library branch.

The $2.8 million center includes a half-court basketball gym, kitchen, storage, restrooms, and flexible programming space.

The project funding is among nearly $41 million in federal COVID-19 relief the City of Davenport was allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Construction on the building at 3000 N Fairmount St. is expected to take between nine months to a year, according to city staff.

Davenport City Council approved a contract for the build to Precision Builders, Inc of Bettendorf in April.

The lowest of six submitted bids, Precision's still was about half-a-million dollars over the $2.2 million the council initially set aside of its allocation of ARPA funds budgeted for the project. The overage is being covered still by ARPA, said Davenport Parks and Recreation Director Chad Dyson.

Adding more community space at or near the Fairmount Library was a project idea submitted by former library director Amy Groskopf for funding consideration as the city decided on what projects would receive ARPA allocations, Dyson said.

"Particularly in this area of town, from a parks and rec department standpoint, we're facility short over there," Dyson said. "So it's nice that we'll have a space that we can bring programming to that part of the community as well as drop-in opportunities ... and be a reserve-able facility for the neighborhood."

Fairmount is one of several parks projects to receive ARPA funding. Most recently, a playground at Whalen Park and a ninja warrior-style playground were completed this month.

Public Wi-Fi hot spots have been tested by city staff for three park locations, with full launch anticipated later this summer.

Other ARPA parks projects remain in development, according to the city. The city plans to rebid multi-sport courts at Cork Hill, Van Buren, and Herrington parks in the fall of 2023, because bids came in too high.

An adaptive and inclusive playground at Emeis park is in the design phase in June 2023.

A big-ticket, somewhat controversial project, Main Street Landing, is under design after the city council narrowly approved expanding the scope of the design contract for the riverfront "adventure play and event lawn," which was awarded a state grant.