Road construction will begin on 7th Street between 12th and 16th Avenue in Moline next week.

Construction will begin Monday, July 24 and consist of milling off the existing surface, pavement patching and adding a new asphalt driving surface followed by utility adjustments and new striping. Construction is expected about two months.

One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times.

Delays are expected while work is being completed and drivers should be aware that traffic patterns will change on occasion.

The city is urging motorists to plan ahead and use alternate routes.

Businesses will remain open during construction.

