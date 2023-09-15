Former 7th Ward Ald. Derek Cornette is suing to overturn the Davenport City Council's decision to remove him from office.

Cornette's attorney, Mike Meloy, said he filed a motion in Scott County court Friday arguing that Cornette's due process rights were violated when the city did not give Cornette enough notice of the hearing to prepare a defense, that the hearing itself was unfairly conducted, and that the evidence wasn't sufficient to remove Cornette from office.

Meloy also filed a request for a temporary injunction to prevent Mayor Mike Matson from temporarily filling the 7th Ward seat until the court rules on the case.

The council voted 7-3 to remove Cornette from office last week following a two-hour hearing in which the city's legal department outlined allegations of harassment of female employees and intoxication at council meetings. The legal department presented voicemail recordings, a video and statements from employees.

Under Iowa law, city elected officials may be removed from office by a two-thirds vote of the entire council after it hears written charges on the cause for removal.

The chapter includes eight reasons a public officer can be removed, including for "willful misconduct or maladministration in office" and for "intoxication, or upon conviction of being intoxicated," which were the two arguments the city made.

Meloy made objections to testimony given during the Sept. 7 hearing, and made motions that Mayor Mike Matson and Ald. Kyle Gripp recuse themselves, which were denied. Meloy argues in the suit that Gripp, being named a "victim" in the charges against Cornette, and Matson, who'd made comments before the vote asking council members whether they condoned Cornette's behavior, were biased against Cornette.

Cornette says the effort to remove him is an attempt to interfere in the election, which he's one of four candidates who've filed for the 7th Ward seat.

"Ald. Cornette is being retaliated against by the city of Davenport and the mayor, in our opinions, because of public comments he's made concerning the 324 Main St. building collapse," Meloy said, as well as his stances on other public issues.

The city said during its hearing that it had a duty to take action to protect its employees from harassment, and that meetings with the HR director pre-dated the building collapse.

Meloy's arguments echo a 2017 case when the Muscatine City Council voted to remove then-mayor Diane Broderson from office. A judge ruled that Broderson had been wrongly removed, and she won re-election later that year.

The 7th Ward seat is among all 11 Davenport city offices up for election this fall. The city primary is Oct. 10 and the regular election is Nov. 7.

Cornette has filed to run for the seat and has said he intends to stay in the race. Three others have filed to challenge Cornette: Mhisho Lynch, a realtor and owner of Lynch Heating and Plumbing, William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer, and Scott Ryder, a realtor.