Ten years ago, Gabe Cypret loved being at Vander Veer Park in Davenport. But the wood-chipped playground at the time wasn't accessible to a kid in a wheelchair.

His grandmother, Gloria Cypret, wanted to change that.

She organized a meeting with friends and supporters known as Gabe's Dream Team in 2013. After years of fundraising to reach $615,000, Gabe's All-Inclusive Play Village, as the playground at Vander Veer is known, opened in October, 2020. It includes a rubberized play surface and ramped entry accessible to those in wheelchairs.

The park has an igloo-type dome for children on the autism spectrum to block out commotion, a xylophone, slides, swings and a modified merry-go-round feature.

But it didn't have one thing Gabe's Dream Team was hoping for — a swing accessible via wheelchair.

At the time, no such wheelchair swings were available on the market in the U.S. that met playground safety standards. Now, just one such design is available to U.S. playgrounds.

And on Monday, Gabe, now 20, and his grandmother, with big smiles on their faces, cut the ribbon on a new We-Go-Swing at the Vander Veer playground.

"He was the pull behind all of this," Gloria said. "So he could enjoy playgrounds just like other kids, too."

Gabe tried out the new green and yellow swing, which includes roll-up access and rotatable handlebars. Plus, there's a bench on the opposite side for friends and family to ride along.

Funded by the City of Davenport's parks department, the $37,000 swing is the first in the Quad-Cities area, Parks Director Chad Dyson said.

An inclusive playground at Emeis Park is currently under design and a wheelchair accessible swing was among the features being considered, he said.

As the ribbon was cut Monday, dozens of children and their families scurried around the playground. More than one child climbed up on the inclusive swing to investigate.

"It was very hard," Gloria said of raising the funds for the playground. "But I don't regret it at all because the next challenge, I thought, are people really going to use it? But, there's no worries there."

