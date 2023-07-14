Four months before the collapse of The Davenport, a member of the Davenport City Council advised a nonprofit against renting apartments owned by Andrew Wold.

City inspectors responded to frequent complaints of no heat in the winter of 2023 at 324 Main St., emails received through a Freedom of Information Act request show. One example, in January, the leader of a Quad-Cities housing nonprofit turned to Davenport’s 3rd Ward alderwoman for help.

At least six clients of Humility Homes who lived at The Davenport didn't have consistent heat for weeks, Executive Director Ashley Velez told Ald. Marion Meginnis in a January email. The manager of the apartment building had not returned Humility Homes’ phone calls and tenants were not getting answers.

Velez wrote that a city inspector stopped by The Davenport the afternoon prior, but the inspector, whom Velez said had a “great working relationship” with her agency, had not yet supplied information either.

“I am hoping that you can help address this as this property management company is not a great one and we feel are taking advantage of tenants,” she wrote to Meginnis on Jan. 26. “One of the units the window does not even shut all the way in his living room area. We are tracking our attempts in order for us to hopefully withhold rent in order for us as an agency to step in try to fix it without money coming out of our budget, but as you know there are multiple steps you have to take before it can elevate to that level.”

The next day, Meginnis forwarded Velez’s complaint to Rich Oswald, director of Davenport’s Neighborhood Services, Mayor Mike Matson and City Administrator Corri Spiegel.

Meginnis asked Oswald for a list of properties owned by Wold.

“I would like to pass them onto Ashley (Velez) so that HH can perhaps guide folks toward better rental options,” Meginnis wrote. “I already told her I would never recommend his properties. But they are not listed under his name always.”

In a phone interview with a reporter this week, Meginnis said she gave the no-rental advice because of personal experience with Wold, not due to safety concerns. Wold, she said, had a “terrible reputation for not being a good landlord.” Prior to Velez's concerns, Meginnis said the city had reocurring issues with overflowing dumpsters.

She crossed paths with Wold before she joined the council in 2017, she said, as part of her involvement with rehabbing historic properties. She and her husband, Jack Haberman, run the nonprofit Gateway Redevelopment Group.

She said Wold was the only one who responded to Gateway’s request for proposals to rehab a vacant 1920 bungalow at 820 W. 6th St. in the Gold Coast neighborhood, which was given to Gateway through a Wells Fargo program.

“We thought, 'Oh, he’s so nice. He’s going to do a nice job,'" Meginnis said. But soon, Wold tore out the chimney of the home, Meginnis said, which is a highly unusual and frowned-upon move. She and her husband were disappointed with his work, she said.

A few weeks after the W. 6th Street property sold, Meginnis told the Quad-City Times the house, “got a new lease on life” and, “It's good to have young people interested in old properties."

Asked if she harbored concerns about Wold at that point, Meginnis said, “Probably not. I wouldn’t have said that.”

At an historic property in the Hilltop area of Davenport, Meginnis said she told Wold not to mess with the windows.

“The first thing he did was rip out all the old windows,” she said. In another property, he painted over a mural.

All of it prompted her to delete Wold's contact from her phone, she said.

In the years since, Meginnis was “very disappointed” to learn that he purchased historic properties such as the Salvation Army building downtown, the Dorothea, because of how he treated other historic properties.

Asked if she should have warned more people about Wold, Meginnis said she did what she could.

“I was very open with her,” she said of conversations with Velez.

“He had a terrible reputation for not being a good landlord, and I’d had some personal experience,” Meginnis said. “I told Ashley he’s not a very good landlord, not because of safety concerns” but because of his work on historic properties and the way he treated tenants.

Emails show Meginnis continued to press and ask questions about 324 Main St. An email from a city employee, Tiffany Thorndike, in April asked City Attorney Tom Warner for “a follow-up convo about the discussion we had last month with Alderwoman Meginnis related to the ordinance question she had specific to 324 Main Street.”

Asked about the email, Meginnis said she hadn't seen it before a reporter sent it to her. However, Meginnis said she holds monthly meetings with Thorndike, she said, to review nuisance abatement issues in the 3rd Ward and she likely would have followed up about furnaces and nuisance dumpsters, she said.

"It would have been very likely that I said something to Tiffany (Thorndike) at our March meeting about how that was going," Meginnis wrote in an email Thursday. "I also remember being concerned if the furnace issues might take us to the point of vacating the building.

"There was a council discussion several years ago about extending the notice to given to tenants if a building was on the verge of vacation. It would appear Tiffany (Thorndike) asked Tom (Warner) to stop by our April Thursday meeting to clarify if it was in an ordinance.

"The conversation with Tom clarified that it was not written into the ordinance, but into the NS (Neighborhood Services) operating procedures," Meginnis wrote.

"My concerns were focused on bad furnaces and proper notice to tenants," Meginnis added.

Humility Homes clients relocated after collapse

About a dozen Humility Homes clients lived at The Davenport through a rapid rehousing program.

As part of the program, Humility encourages tenants to choose the place they want to live and advocate for themselves, Velez said, but concerns about heat were going unheeded at The Davenport.

“We believe in the power of choice for housing," she said. "We teach tenants to advocate for themselves. Our tenants were speaking with property management; they just weren’t being heard. We try to elevate them when there’s an issue.”

Humility Homes had no inkling of structural issues with the building, Velez said, and complaints from tenants centered on heat, air conditioning, and water.

After one of her emails to the city, a unit rented by a Humility Homes client was condemned by the city, she said.

Humility Homes began to discourage new clients from signing with The Davenport, informing them of other tenants’ complaints about the heat and lack of response from property management. But the final decision was left to the tenants, Velez said.

Although Meginnis discouraged her from renting other Wold properties, Velez said, Humility Homes didn’t receive similar complaints and problems from tenants at those buildings and therefore did not extend additional warnings.

Now, Velez said, all Humility Homes clients that lived at The Davenport are resettled in different properties.

Take a look inside the newly restored Capitol Theatre