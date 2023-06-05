Davenport is getting $7.7 million to build an overpass to cross railroad tracks near the city's water pollution control plant.

The grant, funded by the bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act Congress passed in 2021, was announced Monday by the federal Department of Transportation. It will aid the City of Davenport's strategy to mitigate the biggest impacts from more train traffic expected as a result of a merger between two rail companies approved in March 2023.

The grant is part of the $570 million the Biden administration announced as part of a program to address more than 400 rail crossings in the U.S. with closures, adding grade separations and making improvements.

According to a news release from the U.S. DOT, the project "will eliminate one highway-rail crossing and build an overpass at another, preventing people and motorists from being stuck by slow moving or stopped trains in an area that has consistently reported blocked crossings ranging in wait times from 30 minutes to 2 hours."

The crossing closure and overpass plan to "ensure safe and reliable access to the city's Water Pollution Control Plant."

The plant serves about 140,000 residents in Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park and Riverdale, according to the news release.

The overpass will be built to withstand a flood that reaches river stage 23.6 feet. The record flood of 2019 reached 22.6 feet. South Concord is the first place to close during spring flooding from the Mississippi River.

The Iowa Quad-Cities area is expecting more train traffic along the riverfront in the coming years after the Surface Transportation Board, a federal regulatory authority, announced its decision to approve a merger of Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern.

The decision cleared the way for the companies to form the first single-line freight rail network connecting Mexico, the U.S. and Canada called Canadian Pacific Kansas City, to the complaints of several detractors in the Quad-Cities area worried about the increased risk of derailments in busy areas like the Davenport riverfront.

The merger is expected to divert more than 64,000 truckloads from the roads to rail each year because of increased efficiencies of the single-line railway, which means train traffic is expected to gradually increase over several years along the route.

According to the company, the biggest traffic increases will be between Sabula, Iowa, and Kansas City, Missouri, adding 14.4 trains per day, from eight to roughly 22 by 2027. Sabula is about 60 miles north from Davenport along the Mississippi.

Ten cities, including seven in Iowa, agreed to settlement payments from Canadian Pacific in exchange for not commenting publicly on the merger, including a $10 million payout to Davenport.

City officials have previously said about $2 million would be set aside to go toward a bridge near the waste water treatment plant for pedestrian and vehicle traffic to travel over the railway and avoid being stopped by trains.

Davenport officials did not immediately respond to questions about the grant.

Photos: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives at the Freight House Farmers Market Saturday in Davenport.