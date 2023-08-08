Davenport will replace a fire rescue boat thanks to a $600,000 port security grant from FEMA.

Davenport Fire Department and other agencies use the the boats, often equipped with fire spraying capabilities and emergency equipment, to respond to emergencies on the Mississippi River.

The new boat, to be purchased with the $600,000 federal grant and $200,000 of city funds, will have upgraded features, according to the city.

The new fireboat will have an enclosed cabin to protect patients until emergency personnel can transfer them to an ambulance on land. It'll also be equipped with navigation and communication equipment to coordinate with the Coast Guard during large-scale events, according to the city.

"The need for an updated fireboat is due to the high volume of commerce that passes through the river, including barges, trains, and commercial passenger vessels," the city said in a news release.

In 2016, Davenport built a semi-permanent boathouse for its water rescue operations near the Marquette Street boat ramp, also funded in bulk by a FEMA grant. Five years earlier, the department purchased a new full-service fireboat that was stored on land at Station 5.

On that boat, pumps for the bow-mounted fire house could spray 2,500 gallons per hour of river water, an upgrade from systems that could hold just 125 gallons, according to reporting at the time.

