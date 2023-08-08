Davenport will replace a fire rescue boat thanks to a $600,000 port security grant from FEMA.
Davenport Fire Department and other agencies use the the boats, often equipped with fire spraying capabilities and emergency equipment, to respond to emergencies on the Mississippi River.
The new boat, to be purchased with the $600,000 federal grant and $200,000 of city funds, will have upgraded features, according to the city.
Davenport is receiving a $600,000 FEMA grant to replace a rescue boat, seen above, with a newer boat with more navigation equipment and an enclosed cabin. Photo contributed by the City of Davenport.
Contributed
The new fireboat will have an enclosed cabin to protect patients until emergency personnel can transfer them to an ambulance on land. It'll also be equipped with navigation and communication equipment to coordinate with the Coast Guard during large-scale events, according to the city.
"The need for an updated fireboat is due to the high volume of commerce that passes through the river, including barges, trains, and commercial passenger vessels," the city said in a news release.
Contributed
In 2016, Davenport
built a semi-permanent boathouse for its water rescue operations near the Marquette Street boat ramp, also funded in bulk by a FEMA grant. Five years earlier, the department purchased a new full-service fireboat that was stored on land at Station 5.
On that boat, pumps for the bow-mounted fire house could spray 2,500 gallons per hour of river water, an upgrade from systems that could hold just 125 gallons, according to reporting at the time.
Davenport Fire Department receives training on the SIMIA truck
A team of firefighters go through a simulated training on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
The Simulation in Motion - Iowa (SIMIA) truck sits in the parking lot at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A University of Iowa employee monitors one of the simulated trainings on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. The employee talked to the participants through a microphone and played the part of the victim.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Captain Ryan Stremlow listens to a simulated victim's breathing on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
Captain Ryan Stremlow practices a medical procedure on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. Stremlow and his team go through what to do when a person suffers a heat stroke
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A team of firefighters place an oxygen mask on a simulated victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
From left, Captain Ryan Stremlow, Zach Streit and engineer Ron Wilson place cold packs on the simulated victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. The truck featured two simulations that could potentially happen during RAGBRAI.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
A team of firefighters place a neck brace on a simulation victim on the SIMIA truck at the Davenport Fire Department, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Davenport. In this simulation, the team tends to a vehicle vs bicycle victim.
ELIZABETH PRUITT
