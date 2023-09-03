The city of Davenport released more than 2,000 emails to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus in a Freedom of Information Request that shed further light on the ongoing issues with 324 Main St., and, specifically, its west wall, before it collapsed.

Here are a few takeaways.

Code enforcement office documented conversation

One code enforcement officer documented in an email to himself May 30 a conversation he’d had with a colleague about 324 Main St. three or four weeks prior.

The officer, Tom Van De Wiele, wrote in his email that Anthony "Tony" Haut, another code enforcement officer with the city, showed him pictures of the exterior wall that “showed just how compromised that portion of the building had become.”

“He was frustrated and whispered to me that ‘the whole side is going to come down’,” Van De Wiele wrote in the May 30 email to himself.

Van De Wiele wrote that he told Tony he needed to tell others — Rich Oswald, the director of Davenport’s Development and Neighborhood Services department, or Beth Bringolf, the code enforcement and parking supervisor for the neighborhood services department.

“I responded to Tony saying that he needs to tell Beth or Rich, and Tony said ‘I have and Rich told me to back off and don’t worry about it.’” Van De Wiele wrote. “Now, that is what Tony told me, so I have no way of knowing for sure if that was said or not. I just thought I would document this for down the road just in case.”

Van De Wiele, Haut, and Oswald did not answer requests for comment from the Quad-City Times. Assistant City Attorney Brian Heyer emailed to the Quad-City Times that “city employees are not authorized to communicate with media regarding matters in litigation or subject to imminent litigation.”

Wold set up an emergency contact

Just one day before the building at 324 Main St. collapsed, Andrew Wold, the building owner, sent Oswald an email designating a man, giving his first name, as his “emergency contact for the weekend” at 324 Main St.

“He has his phone on him in case of emergency. He has access to entire building,” Wold wrote in a May 27 email, of which the subject line was “324 Main emergency contact.”

In a review of the more than 2,000 emails regarding 324 Main St., between 2020 and 2023, the May 27 email is the only one designating an emergency contact for the building.

Quad-City Times' emails and calls to the emergency contact and Wold went unanswered.

Just a few days prior, May 23, David Valliere, a professional engineer with Select Structural had made a follow-up visit to 324 Main St., after initially assessing the building and prescribing repairs in February.

Valliere noted, as previously reported, that “large patches of clay brick façade which are separating from the substrate” that “appear ready to fall imminently, which may create a safety hazard to cars or passerby.”

He recommended securing bricked-over window openings that were “bulging outward by several inches” and look “poised to fall” and replacing the clay brick façade with reinforced concrete masonry units. Valliere gave instructions on how to bring down the brick façade “in a safe, controlled manner.”

He documented a second problem just north of the two window openings. He said the wall appears to be losing some stability and is causing deformation. An interior gauge steel furring and drywall bulged “as if a large downward force is acting upon them.”

The report, emailed May 24, did not specify whether the building needed to be evacuated. In February, Valliere said the building was not in immediate danger.

March fire marshal report: 'Lack of responsiveness unacceptable'

In a letter dated March 13, Fire Marshal Jim Morris issued a letter detailing a lengthy list of fire code violations, threatening a progressive fine and possible rental license revocation for life safety violations. Those included smoke detectors more than 10 years old, fire doors that didn’t latch, non-functioning emergency lights and exit signs, garbage in hallways and “accumulation of combustible material in basement, utility closets.”

Similar violations were found Feb. 6 and a re-inspection Feb. 28 found “nothing had been corrected,” Morris said.

“The lack of responsiveness with this property is unacceptable,” Morris wrote, “this is an R-2 building that has many occupants and requires the life safety equipment to be fixed and inspected as required by code.”

MidAmerican concerned about wall's integrity in February, March

MidAmerican, an energy utility, refused to work on a gas meter at the west wall in February and March because of concerns of the wall’s integrity and whether scaffolding would protect workers.

On Feb. 3, Chief Building Official Trishna Pradhan emailed a representative with MidAmerican with a copy of Select Structural’s report determining that the wall was not an imminent danger.

The MidAmerican representative responded via email urging Pradhan to ensure that the scaffolding would be erected by a professional scaffolding contractor.

“The attached report addresses building integrity, but provides no guidance on the integrity of the wall,” Mark Wier, the MidAmerican representative wrote. “Scaffolding should extend up to the base of the beam mentioned in the report so that it secures the entire section of wall in question. As soon as we have the scaffold report in hand we will get the gas work scheduled.”

Later that day, Mark Wier wrote to Pradhan and Wold that he’d received a picture of the scaffolding Wold had erected, but it wasn’t enough.

“My gas crew leader looked at your picture and refused to work under it, even if it was tall enough,” Wier wrote. “We do not have the power to force our crews to work in an area that they deem unsafe.”

He added scaffolding constructed by a qualified scaffold builder would satisfy the workers that the area is safe for work.

After speaking on the phone with Wold, Wier emailed a summary of their Feb. 3 conversation. He said MidAmerican agreed to wait to update the gas regulator until after repairs were complete, an estimated three weeks.

“Therefore the requested scaffolding below is not required to protect our workers,” Wier wrote. “The protective structure constructed and shown in the picture will be sufficient for the interim. I have requested Andrew to install diagonal 2x4 bracing to improve its structural integrity.

“Note this is not an endorsement of the structure built or a waiver of liability, MidAmerican Energy Company accepts no liability if the wall collapses and damages our equipment.”

By March 27, Wier said there was still no scaffold inspection tag and the scaffolding was too far away to provide protection for his gas crew. Although he noted a beam above the wall had been supported and majority of wall section removed “from a visual inspection there still appears to be loose masonry over the meter set and one window that appears it could fall out of the brick,” Wier wrote.

Wold decides to finance wall repairs personally

In March, emails show Bi-State Masonry was off the job of west wall repairs. A Bi-State representative told Pradhan it was because of costs.

Pradhan held a meeting with Wold in late March, and followed up with emails to Wold. Wold asked the city for a delay to restart needed repairs on the west wall of 324 Main St. until June 1 to secure financing.

But, emails show, Wold decided to finance the repairs himself. April 3, Wold emailed Pradhan and Chris Belser with Bi-State: "I will now be funding this personally. Bi-State will resume work sometime this week."

Bi-State resumed work April 10, emails show.

Bi-State is seeking nearly $100,000 from Wold in the form of a mechanic's lien on the property for work done from Feb. 15-May 10.

Lee Enterprises Analisa Trofimuk contributed reporting.

