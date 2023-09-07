Removed brick and inadequate support structures caused the west wall at 324 Main St. to collapse, an investigative report released Thursday concluded.

The report is dated Aug. 15, and was completed by two city-hired investigative engineering companies on the causes and origins of the partial collapse of the west wall of a downtown six-story building May 28 that resulted in three deaths, one person to lose their leg, and many more homes and belongings lost.

The 113-page report determined that removing layers of brick during repair work in the three days before the collapse "severely compromised the western bearing wall" and that "the temporary shoring that had been installed was grossly inadequate."

"Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the building would not have partially collapsed on May 28, 2023," the report's executive summary stated.

The city hired two companies, White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc., to investigate the cause of the collapse in the days after it happened. The report is likely to inform lawsuits and an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation.

“Since the day of the partial collapse at 324 Main Street, we have been laser-focused on identifying the causes of this tragic incident,” Mayor Mike Matson said in a prepared statement. “We engaged the services of the consultants who responded to the Surfside condominiums collapse in 2021, and we promised the public we would share their findings. Today, we are following through on that promise. Our hearts and thoughts remain with the families of Ryan, Branden, and Daniel and their loved ones, friends, and neighbors.”

City officials, facing sharp questions and criticism from residents attending public comment at council meetings, have said they plan to look to the report for answers, including for policy direction.

The investigation, however, is limited to the building design, construction, and repair-related causation of the partial building collapse, investigators wrote in the report. City policy is beyond its scope.

“Evaluation of municipal procedural and policy related implications, and any contributory factors thereof is beyond the scope of the WBG and SEI investigation,” the report stated.

White Birch Group, led by forensic engineer Scott Nacheman, arrived on site June 3, and SOCOTEC representatives arrived June 4, according to the report and suggested steps to the city for “selective demolition and evidentiary materials recovery.”

Root causes determined

The report cited two "root causes" of the collapse at 324 Main St.

The "inadequate capacity of the wall system." The removal of brick from the wall in the three days before the collapse "severely compromised" the wall, which did not have proper shoring in place, and "caused it (the west wall) as well as the areas it supported to collapse."

"Inadequate shoring." Design professionals did not appear to have considered the western wall as a critical structural load bearing element. The report adds that the shoring implemented by the masonry repair contractor "does not conform to usual and customary practices for masonry wall shoring or stabilization."

Read the report:

It cites specific problems with the design and efforts to stabilize and prop up the western wall during repairs, called shoring.

The report states that the shoring installation, which it says was "severely lacking" engaged only limited portions of exterior brick, the spacing of the shoring "was inadequate given the extent of the brick removal," the pieces of shoring were "severely undersized," and the shoring wasn't properly restrained where it was touching the wall and the pavement.

The report also lists seven "proximate causes" of the collapse, including improper understanding of the building construction and construction documents, inadequate oversight of repairs, inadequate repair techniques, inherent weakness of the west wall, and inadequate maintenance.

Pictures in the report from May 26, two days before the collapse show workers removing sections of brick wall. Another taken May 27 show more brick was removed. Removing the brick reduced the masonry wall from five wythes thick down to two to three wythes in thickness. No more work was done after May 27, according to security footage reviewed by investigators.

“Overall, the analysis indicates that removing the outer wythes of brick without providing adequate shoring compromised the structural integrity of the wall sufficiently to precipitate collapse,” the report stated.

Engineers, contractors underestimate damage to wall

Because engineers and masonry contractors misidentified the west wall as a nonstructural system, "they underestimated the significance of the observable signs of distress in the wall, delayed necessary repair work, designed and installed a weaker replacement system, and removed significant portions of the wall without first installing adequate temporary shoring," the report stated.

Select Structural was the engineering firm hired by building owner Andrew Wold to assess the building and inform repairs. Bi-State Masonry was the company Wold contracted to repair the brick masonry.

Wold had approached another masonry company owner to request a bid, the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus previously reported, but rejected it because it was too high.

R.A. Masonry owner Ryan Shaffer told a reporter at the time that Wold "wanted to cut the cost by cutting out the shoring and supporting of the building."

Wold has sued Select Structural for failing to identify risk of collapse or danger to the building's occupants.

When reached by phone, representatives for Select Structural Engineering and Bi-State Masonry declined to comment.

Wold did not respond to a request for comment.

The investigative report minces no words in stating Select Structural's duties. The report says photos between 2020 and 2023 show wall damage and movement that "should have raised significant concerns."

The report referenced pictures of diagonal cracks in both the exterior and interior masonry and displaced window frames that indicated wall movement and masonry distress.

"These overstress conditions should have raised significant concerns because failure of a masonry bearing wall would not be limited to a localized failure of just the exterior wall but would result in the catastrophic collapse of the slabs and beams the wall supports at all levels. Such conditions require immediate investigation, and typically the implementation of shoring or other stabilization and mitigation methods," the report stated. "The apparent lack of immediate action by the various stakeholders is indicative of an improper understanding of the wall construction, and the severity of the observed distress.

"SSE (Select Structural Engineering) violated the standard of care by misidentifying the composition, thickness, and load-bearing nature of the wall throughout its nearly four months of intermittent engineering assessment and brick replacement projects at the Building."

Inadequate construction documents result in incomplete repairs

The report also states that construction documents for repair work between 2020 and 2023 did "not provide adequate details and specifications for a contractor to implement the repair work necessary" at 324 Main St.

The report also says that the "lack of documentation limited the city inspectors' ability to easily verify that the work being performed was consistent with the engineer's intent."

Too little oversight of repairs

The report states that "deficiencies with the design and implementation of repairs noted herein were exacerbated by the lack of on-site presence by a qualified Design Professional during the repair work. This lack of professional oversight allowed the work by the most recent repair contractor to proceed in an unsafe, incomplete, and improper manner."

Emails and reports showed that David Valliere, the engineer with Select Structural, visited the site in early February, Feb. 23, and in late May.

West wall brick replacement 'substantially weaker'

The original brick wall was five wythes thick, the report stated. A wythe is a vertical section of brick that is one unit thick. The engineers and masonry repair contractors replaced the bearing wall "with a substantially weaker non-composite cavity wall system."

Improperly repaired brick increased weakness of wall

The report stated that "improperly repaired brick masonry wall sections were poorly integrated with the original construction and increased the weakness of the west elevation wall."

Infrequent maintenance also led to weaker walls

The report concluded that the building exhibited signs of "improper and inadequate exterior envelope maintenance, resulting in excessive water infiltration."

"Improperly maintained composite clay brick masonry walls will degrade over time due to water infiltration and the effects thereof, resulting in a structurally weakened wall system."

Citing photos of the pre-collapsed building, the report concluded "it is apparent that the building ownership/management did not adequately address exterior (and other) maintenance requirements, thereby resulting in the compromised integrity of the west elevation wall."

History of 324 Main St. Designed in 1906 by the architecture firm of Temple, Burrows, and McLane, it was constructed and opened in 1907 as the Davenport Hotel. The Davenport was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1983. In 1985, building permits taken out show it was converted to apartments. In the mid-1980s, when the brick-over-steel-and-concrete structure’s use as a hotel had diminished and the building had faded, it was rehabbed by a Des Plaines, Illinois, developer who undertook a $5.5 million project to turn it into apartments called The Davenport. The original 150 hotel rooms became 78 rental units, according to Quad-City Times archives. Since then, the building changed hands several times. Most recently, Wold, through his company Davenport Hotel, LLC, bought the property for $4.193 million in June 2021, according to county records.

This story will be updated.