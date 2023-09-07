The city of Davenport announced this morning the completion of a report by two investigative engineering companies on the causes and origins of the partial collapse of the west wall of a downtown six-story building May 28.

The report determined that removing layers of brick during repair work in the three days before the collapse "severely compromised the western bearing wall" and that "the temporary shoring that had been installed was grossly inadequate."

"Had a proper shoring and construction phasing plan been implemented during these repairs, the Building would not have partially collapsed on May 28, 2023," the report's executive summary stated.

The May 28 partial collapse of the building, at 324 N. Main St., occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people died, another lost a leg and many people lost their homes and property.

The city hired two companies, White Birch Group, LLC, and SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc., to investigate the cause of the collapse in the days after it happened.

Read the report:

The report cites specific problems with the efforts to stabilize the western wall, which the report said "do not appear to have considered that the western wall served as a critical structural load bearing element."

This story will be updated.