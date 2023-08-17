Monday kicked off the filing period for Davenport municipal elections and six Davenport candidates were quick to get their paperwork filed.

In Davenport, all 11 elected positions are on the ballot every two years — eight ward aldermen that each represent a ward, two at-large aldermen and the mayor.

Hoping to continue representing the 1st Ward, Alderman Rick Dunn has filed paperwork to retain the seat he has held since 2014. Alderman Derek Cornette has filed to run to keep his 7th Ward seat.

Alderwoman Judith Lee has filed to represent the 2nd Ward. Lee previously represented the 8th Ward, but is now in Ward 2 after the boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census.

The Ward 2 incumbent, Maria Dickmann, previously said she would not run for re-election. Former alderman George Nickolas has announced plans to challenge Lee for the seat, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not filed paperwork.

In the 3rd Ward, two residents have filed paperwork so far. Current Alderwoman Marion Meginnis is seeking re-election and is challenged by Todd Allen Pirck, who previously ran in 2005.

In the 8th Ward Davenport construction company owner James Woods has filed.

Davenport candidates must file their paperwork with the city clerk between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31, earlier than the rest of the local governments in Scott County because it's the only city that holds primary elections. A primary would be held Oct. 10 in races with more than two people for a ward or more than four candidates for the two at-large seats.

The filing period for all other municipal and school board elections in Scott County starts Aug. 28 and ends Sept. 21.

The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Photos: Davenport City Council Meeting, June 7, 2023