Monday
kicked off the filing period for Davenport municipal elections and six Davenport candidates were quick to get their paperwork filed.
In Davenport, all 11 elected positions are on the ballot every two years — eight ward aldermen that each represent a ward, two at-large aldermen and the mayor.
"There's blood on each of your hands," says Eric Russell as he speaks during public comment in a Davenport city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Hoping to continue representing the 1st Ward, Alderman Rick Dunn has filed paperwork to retain the seat he has held since 2014. Alderman Derek Cornette has filed to run to keep his 7th Ward seat.
Alderwoman Judith Lee has filed to represent the 2nd Ward. Lee previously represented the 8th Ward, but is now in Ward 2 after the boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census.
The Ward 2 incumbent, Maria Dickmann, previously said she would not run for re-election. Former alderman George Nickolas has announced plans to challenge Lee for the seat, but as of Wednesday afternoon had not filed paperwork.
In the 3rd Ward, two residents have filed paperwork so far. Current Alderwoman Marion Meginnis is seeking re-election and is challenged by Todd Allen Pirck, who previously ran in 2005.
In the 8th Ward Davenport construction company owner James Woods has filed.
Davenport candidates must file their paperwork with the
city clerk between Aug. 14 and Aug. 31, earlier than the rest of the local governments in Scott County because it's the only city that holds primary elections. A primary would be held Oct. 10 in races with more than two people for a ward or more than four candidates for the two at-large seats.
The filing period for all
other municipal and school board elections in Scott County starts Aug. 28 and ends Sept. 21.
The election is on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Photos: Davenport City Council Meeting, June 7, 2023
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson, center listens to public comment during a city council meeting, between JJ Condon and Kyle Gripp, aldermen-at-large, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Derek Cornette, Davenport Ward 7 Alderman, speaks during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Lashanna Dixon addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson speaks during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
A community member addresses the Davenport city council during public comment as she wears a shirt reading "lock up Andrew Wold now! Remove Mike Matson and Corri Spiegel," Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. Andrew Wold is the owner of The Davenport, an 80-unit apartment building that partially collapsed on May 28. Matson is the mayor of Davenport and Spiegel serves as city administrator.
Nikos Frazier
Attendees clap during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport Police Chief Jeff Bladel speaks during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Lisa Brooks addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. Brooks was rescued from The Davenport a day after the building collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
A community member takes a moment as she addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Ben Jobgen, Davenport 6 ward alderman, speaks during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Antoine Smith addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. Smith's aunt, Lisa Brooks, at right, was rescued from The Davenport a day after the building collapsed on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson listens to public comment during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Family members of Branden Colvin Sr. address the city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Davenport alderman-at-large JJ Condon speaks during a city council meeting, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Nikos Frazier
Rose Wilson, aunt of Branden Colvin Sr. addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport. Colvin Sr., along with Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien died as result of the partial collapse of The Davenport on May 28.
Nikos Frazier
A community member addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
Mike Collier addresses the Davenport city council during public comment, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Davenport.
Nikos Frazier
