Davenport aldermen this week approved a contract with an engineering firm to help investigate The Davenport building collapse but not without complaints from some aldermen on a lack of details in the agreement.

Residents have been clamoring for answers on why The Davenport, 324 Main St., experienced a partial collapse on May 28, killing three tenants.

The city, using emergency purchasing powers, hired two investigative companies in the week after the collapse. The council's Wednesday approval of a not-to-exceed $150,000 contract to SOCOTEC Engineering, Inc., of Chicago, gave the go ahead for the company to continue its efforts.

The city engaged the company, along with Scott Nacheman, a forensic architect and engineer of White Birch, LLC, to investigate the collapse. Nacheman came recommended by Florida officials who responded to the Surfside condominiums collapse, City Attorney Tom Warner said, and SOCOTEC is completing engineering work for Nacheman's investigation. Already, the city owes SOCOTEC $55,000 for work completed.

The supporting documents on the council's agenda include a work-authorization form signed by Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel on June 5 and a SOCOTEC representative June 14. It includes hourly rates, ranging from $120 to $490, for SOCOTEC engineers to "perform a forensic investigation to attempt to determine the cause and origin of the partial building collapse."

The agreement states that SOCOTEC "has not yet provided it (the city) with a proposal for this engagement but will do so in the coming days ..."

Ald. Ben Jobgen, Davenport's 6th Ward alderman, questioned why, seven weeks after the collapse, a scope of work was not yet available to inform the council's vote.

"I think we should have that paperwork if I'm being asked to vote on this service contract," Jobgen said. "...I've got nothing against SOCOTEC, they come highly recommended, but I would believe that by this point in time, we should have that."

Alderwoman Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Ald. Derek Cornette, Ward 7, agreed.

Alderman Tim Kelly, Ward 5, said he planned to vote against the contract, because he said all aldermen weren't receiving the same updates.

"There's a lot information that's being shared across this table that a lot of us aren't getting," Kelly said.

Warner said the city and SOCOTEC planned to have a full scope of work finalized on paper in a few days, but that city staff have been fully aware of the work SOCOTEC has been doing. He added that the estimate of the actual cost of services is about $95,000. The $150,000 would allow for flexibility in case of cost overruns.

"We had active contract management going on and our engineers and our fire marshal and other folks involved in this. We were having discussions with both White Birch and SOCOTEC, and we know precisely what they were doing, and they did what we were asking them to do and nothing more," Warner said.

Answering questions from At-Large Ald. Kyle Gripp, Warner said, if the council voted down the contract, the company's investigative work would stop, but the city still would be on the hook for the cost of work completed without definitive answers about how and why The Davenport collapsed.

"So, we would have paid $55,000, received no product, but then would still need to figure out how to complete the investigation," Gripp said.

Alderwoman Maria Dickmann, Ward 2, urged colleagues to vote for the contract because, if the council halted work, "It is very plausible that we will never fully understand what happened."

"The only way that we can give honest answers to the families is to say, 'We know what happened, and here's what we're going to do so that it never happens again,'" Dickmann said. "And if we don't know what happened, we cannot answer that question and we cannot make fixes."

Lee made a motion to table the vote for one council cycle to allow time to finalize the scope of work contract and present it to the council. That motion failed, 5-4.

The council then approved the actual contract in a 7-2 vote, with Kelly and Cornette voting against it. Lee and Jobgen supported the initial motion to table, but then voted to approve the investigative contract, given concerns about what could happen without it.

Public comment

Since the city announced a new policy for public comment in late June — it would not stream public comment live nor upload it later if staff deemed comments to be "defamatory" — the city has left dark at least one meeting's public comment period.

Viewing the city's June 28 meeting video, in place of the public comment portion, the video shows a black screen with white text: "THIS PORTION OF THE MEETING WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING AS IT CONTAINS MATERIAL THAT IS DEFAMATORY IN NATURE."

But the July 5 video is available in full.

Warner declined to specify what comments during the June 28 meeting were considered defamatory. He said staff viewed the July 5 video and deemed it OK to publish.

Wednesday's meeting was not yet available online on the city's website Thursday afternoon.

Mayor Mike Matson, who normally presides over the council meetings, was absent Wednesday. Meginnis, as mayor pro-tem, led the meeting. Matson at the July 5 meeting announced he would ask for adjournment of the entire meeting if a member of the public started making comments he and corporate counsel deemed defamatory, even if others were in line to speak. He did not cut the meeting short.

On Wednesday, Meginnis asked one person to end his comments but did not ask for adjournment, instead inviting the next person in line to speak.

David Ezra Sidran, a frequent commenter since the building collapse, began with a lecture that he said he would give his computer science students at the University of Iowa.

"I would say that the greatest asset you can have as a computer scientist or as a human being is the ability to say I screwed up — 50 times a day if necessary — because if your computer code won't run, the first thing you have to do is you have to say, 'I screwed up.' Then you can find your mistake, then you can fix your mistake. And every year, a bunch of kids would wash out of the program, because they couldn't admit they made a mistake, and I always wondered what happened to those kids. And now I know what happened to those kids. They became city corporate council and they became city administrator ..."

"... Point of order," several aldermen interjected.

"You have to stop, Ezra; I'm sorry," Meginnis said. "You're done."

"I'm not done," Sidran replied. "I didn't lie. I didn't accuse anybody of anything."

"Ezra, you were being disrespectful," Meginnis said, waving the next in line up to comment. The remaining comments were made without interruption.

In emails last week in response to questions from a reporter, Warner defended the city's decision to stop streaming public comment.

"You do not have to be the original source of the defamatory information to be held liable for it," Warner wrote. "If you repeat it or publish it, you are now also responsible for the damage it causes. In the City's case, when the person at the podium says it in Council Chambers, they are responsible alone for it, but when we broadcast it or make a video of the comments available for viewing, we now potentially become responsible for publishing the statement. Audience members are more than welcome to live broadcast the Council's meetings or record them and post them to the internet. That is their decision to make."

Asked to define defamatory comments, Warner wrote: "If individuals are unsure if something is defamatory, it's probably a good clue that they shouldn't say it ... People should be generally cautious when they make specific statements about whether something happened or didn't happen."

Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, wrote in an email: "I understand Attorney Warner's concerns. But a bigger concern, in the view of the Iowa FOI Council, is the not-so-subtle form of intimidation the council's new policy suggests, especially with the mayor saying he will immediately adjourn the council meetings if a speaker begins criticizing someone with comments that are 'defamatory in nature.'

"I am concerned that the City of Davenport is worried less about being exposed to potential liability over the comments that are aired on a live-stream of a city council meeting and are more concerned about people using the public forum to ask embarrassing questions and make pointed comments about the actions, or inactions, of city government officials and their employees," Evans wrote. "That is part of citizen participation in their city government. When controversy erupts, city leaders should not rush to try to take away the ability of citizens to voice their views to their elected leaders."

Evans referenced an Iowa court decision from February in which the Newton police, under direction from the city's mayor, arrested and charged a speaker with multiple criminal offenses for comments he made during the public forum portion of two council meetings in 2022. The speaker criticized the mayor and police chief for police actions when they detained a college football player on suspicion of being intoxicated. He also criticized an officer who allegedly violated a no-contact order from a former girlfriend.

The mayor ordered the man's arrest, because the mayor said the speaker violated a city council policy that prohibited derogatory statements or comments about individuals.

A magistrate found the speaker innocent and wrote in the verdict: "It would be difficult if not impossible for a concerned citizen to comment, regarding city policies or the provision of city services, without referencing to some extent an official city position (e.g., mayor, police chief, etc.)."

"The defendant was not a spectator, but rather a participant in a limited public forum during the recognized citizen participation portion of the city council's meeting. ... He did not act in any objectively unreasonable manner. He read a prepared statement relating to the basic city service of policing."

The magistrate ruled that the speaker remained at the podium and did not use abusive language or gestures when he addressed the council, and nothing in the speaker's actions substantially impaired the meeting.

Photos: Demolition continues Tuesday on the collapsed The Davenport apartments