Council members on Thursday will hear a case to remove 7th Ward Ald. Derek Cornette from office.

A special council meeting slated for 5 p.m. Thursday was called by Davenport Mayor Mike Matson. The only item on the agenda is: "Removal of Derek Cornette from the Office of Seventh Ward Alderman."

Matson declined to say what prompted him to call the special council meeting, but said Cornette "has had discussions about some of this stuff previously."

Matson said the format of the meeting will be a hearing, which he anticipates will be followed by a vote from the council to determine if Cornette should be removed.

"The council will hear reasons and we'll see what's decided," Matson said.

Matson added that the city's legal department would present examples and evidence, and Cornette and his representatives will have the opportunity to weigh in.

Cornette could not immediately be reached for comment and he did not attend a Tuesday management update meeting.

He has filed paperwork to run for reelection.

City administration previously confirmed they'd limited Cornette's communications with staff because of his "inappropriate behavior," requiring him to forward all his communications through City Attorney Tom Warner.

Cornette previously said he believed that city staff was curtailing him because he was "not in with their deal" and didn't support their policies and that he was an easy target because he grew up using words like "sweetie." He conceded he'd spoken with two staffers who'd been offended by language he used to address them, but he said at the time he had apologized and made amends.

Previously, Warner alleged Cornette had made "unwelcome physical contact" and had been asked to stop the behavior multiple times.

Cornette previously said he pats people on the back and shakes hands and touched a person on the arm to try to get their attention, but that it wasn't malicious. Cornette said he was warned not to do that, and said he tried to comply.

