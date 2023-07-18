A Davenport man claimed a $1 million lottery prize this week.

Michael "Hoogie" Hoogerwerf's reputation as a practical jokester worked against him as he tried to convince his three adult daughters he'd really won $1 million in the lottery.

"I'm a bit of a prankster," Hoogerwerf told Iowa lottery officials as he claimed his prize at the Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. "But I just talked with them personally and said, 'It's true. It's real.'"

His daughters traveled with him Monday.

"I believe him now, absolutely. Or this is the best prank ever," daughter Melissa Heeren, of Taylor Ridge, Ill., told Iowa Lottery officials.

Jackpots in Mega Millions and Powerball have been growing since mid-April to include prizes topping $1 billion.

Hoogerwerf came within one number of the Mega Millions jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missing the Mega Ball.

He bought his winning ticket at Smokin' Joe's, 3120 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, which receives a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the winning ticket.

Hoogerwerf said he plans to put some money into work on his house, especially putting electricity in his garage. He's also planning to invest part of the money.