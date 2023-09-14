Davenport Mayor Mike Matson is asking for applicants to temporarily fill the 7th Ward seat on city council.

The council voted 7-3 to remove Derek Cornette from office last week following a hearing in which the city's legal department outlined allegations of persistent harassment of female employees and intoxication at council meetings.

Matson said he would accept resumes until 5 p.m. Saturday from applicants to temporarily fill the role representing 7th Ward residents. He won't pick anyone running for 7th Ward, so as not to give anyone a head start, he said.

The temporary appointment would fill in until the Nov. 7 election, after which the winner would be sworn into office then instead of waiting until January, Matson said.

It's similar to how Matson handled the previous vacancy in the 7th Ward. In April 2021, he asked the council to appoint Joseph Miller to the seat, with the caveat he would not run for election, after former alderman, Patrick Peacock, announced he would resign.

Cornette's attorney previously told the Quad-City Times he would file suit in Scott County district court with the argument his client's due process rights were violated with short notice of the hearing last week. Nothing as of Wednesday morning was yet filed, according to a search of county court records.

Under Iowa law, city elected officials may be removed from office by a two-thirds vote of the entire council after it hears written charges on the cause for removal.

But it's rare to see a city elected official removed from office, the Iowa League of Cities executive director previously told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus, and few recent examples exist in Iowa.

In one 2017 case, the Muscatine city council voted to remove then-mayor Diane Broderson from office. A judge ruled that Broderson had been wrongly removed and she won re-election later that year.

The 7th Ward seat is among all 11 Davenport city offices up for election this fall. The city primary is Oct. 10 and the regular election is Nov. 7.

Cornette has filed to run for the seat and has said he intends to stay in the race. Three others have filed to challenge Cornette: Mhisho Lynch, a realtor and owner of Lynch Heating and Plumbing, William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer, and Scott Ryder, a realtor.

Emotions run high during meeting

Ald. Ben Jobgen made a wide-ranging speech, in which he touched on the recently released report on the partial collapse at 324 Main St., homelessness and gun violence. He was critical of the actions of a few people during and after last week's hearing on Cornette's removal, which he said "crossed a line."

"There are a few or maybe a couple whose words and actions are just to further their own personal agenda," Jobgen said, declining to name who they were.

"Some people went on the attack on an individual in chambers, exhibiting behaviors and speaking words which are defamatory," Jobgen said. "For those spewing accusations, even calling 911, I hope a period of reflection has made you aware that you were wrong."

A city of Davenport police department spokesperson told the Quad-City Times call logs show at 6:11 p.m., someone called 911 to report they believed a city alderman was under the influence. The caller disconnected when asked further questions, according to the log.

Jobgen, speaking about the investigative report on the building collapse at 324 Main St., said it's "provided a ton of information and has helped me drown out some of the rumors, speculation, and downright incorrect theories."

He added that he's "confident whichever members are elected this November will appropriately address what is needed going forward."

Addressing homelessness, Jogben said he hoped for future council discussions about making funds available for transitional housing, and not entertain city-owned affordable housing.

"I hope the future council has discussions about establishing some sort of transitional housing funds similar to what was earmarked with ARPA funds and then utilized for assistance of those affected by the 324 Main Street building collapse," he said.

Ald. Robby Ortiz urged any council members who had leaked a confidential memo about employees being "out of the office indefinitely" last week apologize. No one issued an apology.

Ald. Rick Dunn read into the record a letter the mayor received in June from the Northwest Illinois Incident Management Assistance team, in which the team leaders wrote, "In my 30-plus years of managing large scale complex incidents, I rarely witness a level of total commitment to seamless communication, coordination, cooperation, and collaboration with an administration," adding that "every city department and every city employee who had the enormous responsibility to step up and meet the needs of the people they serve, do so in a completely unselfish manner."

During public comment, a frequent attendee of the meetings, David Ezra Sidran, read from FOIA requests and news articles, mentioning the names or position titles of Neighborhood Services Director Rich Oswald, City Administrator Corri Spiegel, and 3rd Ward Ald. Marion Meginnis.

Matson and Meginnis interjected, telling him not to name names or titles during his comment.

Sidran ended his comments by pointing at the city administrator, Meginnis, and Matson, and telling them loudly each they need to resign or be fired.

“You guys cannot claim you didn’t know what was going on at 324 Main Street," Sidran said. "You did know. All of you knew. It’s obvious. You need to be fired. You need to resign. You need to resign.”

At this, Matson told Sidran he was done with his comments, and told the audience: "Ladies and gentlemen ... if you continue to personally attack, I will trespass you and you won't be allowed to continue to speak here."

To a reporter later, Matson said he's asked audience members not to "personally attack," and given leeway to public commenters.

"I'm just wanting people to know it's not OK," Matson said. "You'll be asked to leave. You can't keep coming when you personally attack people."

"It depends on what they say," Matson said when asked to clarify the statement. "It just depends. It's like a Supreme Court justice said. I can't tell you what it is, but I know when I hear it.

"I pray that we don't have to do anything and people come and tell us their thoughts on issues, concerns and policies," Matson said.

The Iowa Freedom of Information Council Executive Director Randy Evans has expressed concern about local government rules prohibiting speakers from commenting on individuals' performance of their official job duties, including the city of Davenport as well as the Bettendorf School Board.

Each week, Matson asks public commenters to address the council "as a body, not as any individual."

The city has said it is protecting itself from legal liability of allowing or publishing defamatory comments.

Evans disagrees, however, citing a case in Jasper County where a judge cleared a man of criminal charges when he was arrested for comments criticizing actions of the mayor and police chief he made during a public forum of two Newton City Council meetings.

"If the citizen's complaints are focused on these officials' performance of their official job duties then that is not defamation," Evans wrote in an email Thursday. "This is what the First Amendment's right to petition the government for a redress of grievances is about.

"And a Jasper County judge concluded early this year that a Newton man was not guilty of a similar criminal charge filed at the direction of Newton's mayor because of comments the man made at a city council meeting."