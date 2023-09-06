Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel and City Attorney Tom Warner released a joint statement today regarding a leak of "highly confidential personnel notification concerning two dedicated employees."
According to the release, sometime after 8:10 a.m. Friday, "one or more members of the Davenport City Council unilaterally made the deliberate choice to leak highly confidential personnel notification concerning two dedicated employees."
The notification Spiegel refers to was emailed to the mayor and council members on Friday. In it Spiegel said two administrative employees would be “out of the office indefinitely” and she instructed council members “not to attempt to communicate with either employee in their city capacity or personally.”
Spiegel’s email did not explain why the two employees were out of the office.
Spiegel wrote that any information council members wished to receive from the two employees must be requested from Spiegel or Warner, adding that arrangements would be made to have voicemails received into the office logged and distributed daily.
In the release today (Wednesday) Spiegel and Warner said numerous media outlets have pursued the matter, "fueling unwarranted speculation surrounding these employees' absence" and that the media is "more focused on sensationalism than fact-finding" and has been exacerbating the harm.
Warner and Spiegel said the employees felt the need to leave a work environment that was no longer tolerable due to actions of multiple elected officials.
"Regrettably, the act of disclosing this information serves as additional vindictive retaliation against already victimized employees," Spiegel and Warner said in the release.
The two city officials go on to state they hope "those promoting a false narrative will have the decency to publicly apologize to the affected employees, extend their apologies to the impacted families, and promptly issue a formal correction statement."
No further comment will be made from the city of Davenport regarding this issue, the release said.
