The City of Davenport will no longer record its public comment, city staff said Thursday, citing what they called "libelous or defamatory statements" at meetings.

In the month after the building at 324 Main St. partially collapsed, leaving three people dead and dozens displaced, residents have leveled pointed criticisms of Davenport officials, staff and council members during public comment at Wednesday night council meetings.

Residents have criticized the city for failing to warn residents of the building's condition or preventing the collapse, alleging that some officials appeared absent from the emergency response or callous to the community's concerns. A few at the podium have accused officials of corruption, hiding significant information or failing to distribute aid. Several have called on council members to resign.

Some residents complained during public comment on Wednesday that friends or family watching meetings at home would see the live stream go dark, with an error message, during public comment. Videos for the council meetings would then be available in full online in the days after the meeting.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott, wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that the city would "no longer record the public comment portion of our meetings."

Ott wrote that the timeline for implementation of these changes was "still yet to be determined."

"The City of Davenport values input from our residents, and we encourage the public to attend City council meetings to ensure their voices are heard. At the same time, there is no place for libelous or defamatory statements in civil discourse and the City does not condone them," Ott wrote. "By publishing such comments on City platforms, the city can be exposed to legal liability. Therefore we will no longer record the public comment portion of our meetings. All other portions of City council meetings will continue to be recorded and published, as has been our practice."

Several lawsuits have been filed against the city, building owner Andrew Wold, Bi-State Masonry, and others.

Iowa law does not require a government board to livestream or record its meetings, said Randy Evans, executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council. But, the FOI Council has advocated that technology such as live streaming meetings enables more people to engage with their local governments.

"Yes, there are people who sometimes go too far, but there are ways government officials can deal with people like that without shutting off everyone's access to these citizen comments," Evans said. "And frankly, I think being able to receive public criticism is in the job description for elected officials and top-level city administrators.

"It sure seems like city officials want to restrict to the fewest number of people possible those who hear any criticism of the City of Davenport's handling of events leading up to, and after, the collapse of The Davenport," Evans said. "While that may be legal, it's certainly not keeping with the spirit of the open meetings law."

City ratifies $3 million in expenses from building collapse

The Davenport city council ratified $3 million in emergency costs related to the building collapse in downtown Davenport.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, council members ratified emergency contracts for demolition and investigative services as well as $500,000 related to the public safety response after 324 Main St. partially collapsed.

That amends city's budget for the fiscal year that ends June 30 for unanticipated costs related to the building collapse. It includes "any currently known costs associated with the response to the partial building collapse and is anticipated to build in enough flexibility for any additional costs that may be incurred before the end of the fiscal year (June 30)," Ott wrote in an email last week.

Typically, cities must advertise for and collect bids for public contracts, but the city used its emergency purchasing authority to enter into agreements with vendors to accelerate a time-consuming bidding process, Ott said previously.

Included in the $3 million is:

A $1.2 million emergency contract with demolition company D.W. Zinser for assisting during recovery operations and demolishing, dismantling and removing the building structure.

$500,000 for public safety response

Other contracts, including investigative firms SOCOTEC Engineering and White Birch Group to investigate the cause of the collapse.

City staff have said they don't anticipate the cost of contracts with SOCOTEC Engineering or White Birch Group to exceed $100,000, which is why they weren't on the agenda for approval like the D.W. Zinser contract.

Davenport City Attorney Tom Warner has indicated the city would seek reimbursement from the property owner at 324 Main St., Andrew Wold, for the demolition costs incurred by the city.

"Our end game, if you will, even if we get paid from the federal government to do this, is to go after the property owner," Warner said at Wednesday's meeting.

One resident during public comment, Ezra Sidran, criticized the city's processes for entering into the investigative contracts. He pointed to the website of the White Birch Group, LLC, which is an unsecured site and some pages of which had filler text. He called the site an example of unprofessionalism.

White Birch, LLC, is a Chicago company incorporated in Illinois since 2016. The manager listed in state records is Scott Nacheman, a licensed architect in Illinois and Indiana, who helped lead an investigation into the 2011 collapse of a stage at the Indiana State Fair for engineering firm Thornton Tomasetti Inc.

Nacheman also is a structural specialist for Indiana Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, and according to his LinkedIn, has responded to commercial building failures following hurricanes, earthquakes, and the Joplin tornadoes.

Canadian wildfires continue to affect air quality