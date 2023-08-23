In Davenport, a developer wants to turn a grassy area next to a former school into two homes.

In a split vote, Davenport's City Council approved a plan to split the grassy land next to Johnson Elementary School, 1730 Wilkes Ave., into two buildable lots. The school, which closed in 2002 and was declared a historic landmark in 2004, will remain as is.

The council voted 7-2, with one abstaining, to allow the redevelopment despite some pushback from neighbors who urged the council to keep the land as is.

The school building has housed commercial tenants in the last two decades. Currently, it houses a massage school — the Institute of Therapeutic Massage & Wellness. Any new construction and exterior work on Johnson School requires review of the Historic Preservation Commission, according to the city.

Several neighbors to the proposed development urged the council to keep the land as is. Several residents spoke during public comment about their kids playing in the grassy yard and said the lawn was part of the fabric of the community.

"It's a historical block with green space, that's healthy for the area," said Susan Yarolem, who lives across from the school.

The owner, Lucky Lang Sr., told the council he'd bought the building and lot last year after the previous owner tried for years to sell it. He outlined projects completed on the building and pledged he's dedicated to preserving it, but said the investors need to build on the vacant lot to make the project viable.

"We not only want to build on the vacant ground, but we as investors need to build on the ground in order to make up some of the huge capital expenditures that we have made securing the stability of the Johnson School building," Lang said.

Developer pulls plans for 118-lot subdivision until October

Plans for a 118-lot subdivision in northeast Davenport are on hold until October after dozens of nearby residents protested the proposed density of the subdivision.

Initially, the council approved plans for the subdivision, along Jersey Ridge Road near East 60th Street, with 47 single-family homes in 2022. That changed to 118 semi-detached units..

The change riled neighbors, dozens of whom attended the Aug. 16 council meeting to urge council members to oppose the development or downsize it to the original 47 homes.

The developer, V. Rao Ramavaram, wrote in an email to the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus that they’re taking neighbor opinions very seriously. Ramavaram requested the council delay the consideration of a preliminary plat for the subdivision until Oct. 18.

“We are waiting on development cost estimates from engineers as at what number of units will we break even and end up making reasonable profit in view of rising input costs like labor, etc.,” Ramavaram wrote.

"Quiet zones" may take a while

Davenport's riverfront won't see railroad "quiet zones" until 2025 at the earliest because of a lengthy federal regulation process, city officials said.

Quiet zones are areas of railroad track where trains aren't required to sound their horns ahead of crossings. To meet the federal requirements for a quiet zone, a local government must make changes to crossings to give more warnings of a train approaching or make it more difficult to evade barriers.

Some examples include a four-arm gate or a median to prevent cars from crossing the tracks or going into another lane to do so. Another example would be a wayside horn at the crossing, which has a smaller audible footprint than a train horn.

The council approved an early step in the process Wednesday, agreeing to pay $100,000 for designs of quiet zones along Davenport's river front. That funding comes from the settlement with Canadian Pacific. Mayor Mike Matson said at Wednesday's meeting that construction at the intersections is expected to begin next year. Because of requirements, including a public comment period, laid out by the Federal Railroad Authority, the process to establish quiet zones is lengthy.

Retail market analysis to inform NorthPark Mall strategy

With the council's blessing, the city will hire a consulting group to do a market analysis which would advise the strategy for repositioning the NorthPark Mall and surrounding area for redevelopment.

"The future of the mall is something we've had on our horizon," City Administrator Corri Spiegel told the council Aug. 16. "And we're to the point now, in partnership with Macerich, who owns the greater property, to start having a meaningful conversation about what rightsizing of our retail looks like and what creating a really vibrant commercial center at that area is."

Spiegel said the point of the study is to understand the real estate market and economy in the years ahead to best maximize the space in partnership with the owner.

Previously, the council approved a new zoning district for the mall area to help position it for redevelopment. The zoning district includes multi-family residential and retail areas, office space, restaurants, entertainment and green space and bans some new types of businesses, such as vehicle dealerships, rentals and repairs, pawnshops and payday lenders.

Council approves work for Veterans Memorial Park

The council also voted to accept earthwork completed for Veterans Memorial Park, which has been under construction since summer 2022 and has been a point of tension between Ald. Judith Lee, Ward 8, and city staff.

On Wednesday, the council unanimously approved about $240,900 to Langman Construction, Inc., of Rock Island for the earthwork. City council documents stated: "Construction activities as part of this initiative included establishment and maintenance of the stormwater pollution plan (SWPP), site grading for the overlook feature and internal circulation paths as well as import of fill for the construction of the amphitheater landform."

Underneath Veterans Memorial Park is the old Davenport dump, which closed in the 1970s as modern landfill regulations came into being. Becoming concerned about exposed garbage during the construction of Veterans Memorial Park last year, Lee over months loaded the city administration with questions, photos, research and instructions on the dump, which the city attorney said amounted to micromanaging the project, outside of an alderman's duties.

In February, the Department of Natural Resources' waste department chastised the city for not notifying them of disturbance of the old dump during construction, which city staff said was the result of a misunderstanding and corrected by submitting the proper paperwork.

Lee on Wednesday said she was "not convinced that the work has been completed" at the park, saying that some trash could still be seen in the dirt. She added that she was "concerned with the cost of this park moving forward." She also urged the city to establish a ground monitoring plan for release of methane gas, a move "strongly recommended" by the IDNR.

Other aldermen put a more positive spotlight on the park.

"I am looking forward to the celebration of turning a literal dump into a park on our riverfront," At-Large Ald. Kyle Gripp said. "It's a positive thing."

He said the park's total cost came in under the city's budget for it, and the city had no plans as of yet to fund any expansions. Matson added a thanks to companies and volunteers that donated in-kind work to the project.

Work is still to be done on the park by the nonprofit Friends of Veterans to install more veterans signage and a mural by a West High School art teacher.

The city submitted a notification to the IDNR for the signage work in May, a plan which was approved by the IDNR June 1, according to communications published online by the IDNR.

