Bettendorf has its sights set on new developments downtown, especially making it more pedestrian friendly.

Already, the state, city and Downtown Bettendorf Organization have transformed the area underneath the I-74 bridge into an urban park, widened sidewalks downtown, and added place-making signage.

The city's update to its Downtown Master Plan — a roadmap of sorts for the future of development downtown — envisions housing, retail, and greenspace to revamp areas of the riverfront west of the bridge and east of the Isle Casino over the next decade.

It also aims to make the downtown more walkable, connecting the riverfront trails with Bettendorf's businesses and widening sidewalks to a six-foot standard.

Overpass at 23rd Street

For years, the city has hoped the owners of the land immediately east of the Isle Casino — a grassy area and the now-vacant former JI Case Foundry complex — would develop it commercially. The whole riverfront parcel, valued at more than $1 million, is owned by logistics company, Alter.

If something were to come, such as townhomes or retail, the city's long-term intentions are to chip in to build a bridge across the railroad tracks at 23rd St.

Such an overpass would provide another entrance and exit point to the potential development, said Assistant City Administrator Jeff Reiter.

But as of yet, nothing is set in stone. Reiter said the city talks every three months with the property owner to keep in contact, but so far, no dice.

"It (a bridge) has been discussed for many, many years with the property owner, with the city, with neighboring businesses," Reiter said. "The philosophy right now is a bridge or overpass at 23rd Street would be driven or contingent upon a development. Having an overpass there with nothing on the other side really doesn't make any sense at this point."

Financing it would likely be a combination of private and public investment, Reiter said, but without a development, it's too soon to say.

Bettendorf Community Center

The Herbert Goettsch Community Center, at 2204 Grant St., has been on the city council's list of priorities to redevelop for years. In 2021, the city put out a call for developers to submit proposals to turn the city-owned property into a new commercial development with housing, retail, and/or community space.

But with the sale of the city's Life Fitness Center, the community center became a hub for city parks and recreation staff and community members, and the city decided not to pursue any of the three redevelopment proposals.

City staff hope to nail down a direction from council members as they begin the process of setting long-term goals and priorities this fall.

"The city council is really desirous of seeing something happen there that's for the betterment of the community," Reiter said. "It could be commercial; it could be public use; it could be a community center."

West of I-74 bridge

In the other direction, the Downtown Master Plan identifies a number of properties to the west of the I-74 bridge as potential opportunities for redevelopment, including Leach Park.

While the development is driven by property owners, the master plan identified areas ripe for redevelopment "by reviewing a combination of factors, including age, condition, appropriateness of current land use, and potential 'highest and best use.'"

Six new businesses open in downtown Bettendorf; SSMID up for renewal

In the past year, downtown Bettendorf added six new businesses and three more expanded.

"Downtown Bettendorf is transforming in real time," said Downtown Bettendorf Organization Executive Director Ryan Jantzi. "With the completion of the I-74 Bridge, investment in downtown Bettendorf is up, pedestrian traffic and nightlife has increased, and more people are living and visiting our downtown. Downtown Bettendorf is once again a destination, and the best is still yet to come.”

The DBO is the governing agency of the Self-Supporting Municipal Improvement District, where properties and residences agree to a surtax to go toward improvements in the downtown area. That SSMID, created in 2019, is up for renewal in 2024, Jantzi said at Bettendorf's Tuesday city council meeting.

New businesses included:

Bettendorf Kitchen and Bath

Country Financial

My Crystal Portal

The Shameless Chocoholic

TMI Claims and Warranty

Yoso Modern Japanese

Expanded businesses included:

Adventurous Brewing

Bettendorf Financial Group

Within by Conceptual Designs

The Downtown Bettendorf Organization awarded $60,000 in grants to four businesses for façade and building improvements. Jantzi estimated those grants leveraged $666,072 of private investment to complete the improvements.

The city also opened the Be The Light pocket park on State Street at the end of June, dedicated to the late Ascentra Credit Union chief Dale Owen, which brought a patio, picnic tables, benches and lights to the western edge of the city.

The downtown added 40 self-watering hanging flower baskets and 19 self-watering ground pots and the DBO purchased 80 U.S. flags to be used for patriotic holidays.

“Looking forward, the Downtown Bettendorf Organization will help guide a clearer vision of what is to come on the west side of the I-74 bridge,” Jantzi said. “In addition, we will add more retail promotions and window displays, increase funding available for façade and interior grants, and add even more hanging flower baskets. Through our continued collaboration and communication, we are creating a thriving downtown Bettendorf.”