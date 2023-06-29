Portions of Eldridge were evacuated this morning due to a chlorine gas leak.

The Eldridge Police Department posted later in the morning that the area had been deemed safe and people could return to their homes.

In a media alert, the city said the evacuations were ordered out of extreme precaution until crews could assess the scene.

At about 8 a.m., a chlorine gas leak was detected by an employee at the city's water plant located at 503 West Donahue Street. The employee was performing routine operations when the leak was detected, a press release from the city said.

The public water supply was not impacted by the leak.

The plant was evacuated and 911 was called. Eldridge fire and police department were dispatched to the scene. Davenport Fire Department and Hazardous Materials Team also responded to the call. MEDIC EMS also responded to the scene and stated there were no reported injuries.

Residents along North 5th and 6th Streets from Donahue to Davenport Street were evacuated, with the city community center opened as an emergency shelter.

The leak was contained around 9 a.m.

The police department thanked the Scott County Sheriff's Office, Scott Emergency Communications Center, Scot County Emergency Management and MEDIC EMS for their help.

