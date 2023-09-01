How to register, vote in upcoming Davenport primary

The deadline to pre-register to vote is Sept. 25 at 5 p.m.

Pre-registering means your name and address will appear in the voter records on Election Day, speeding up the process at the polls. Voters who've moved can update their voter registration online or at the Auditor's Office, 600 W 4th St., Davenport.

Absentee and early voting

Voters can request an absentee ballot before a deadline of Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. Request forms must be received in the Auditor's Office for voters to receive a mailed ballot. Ballots will be mailed beginning Sept. 20, according to the Auditor's Office.

The absentee ballot request forms are available for download from the auditor’s website or the Auditor’s Office will mail forms to voters upon request, 563-326-8631.

In-person early voting at the Auditor’s Office begins Sept. 20 and runs through Oct. 9. Early voting will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon. This will be located in the Board of Supervisors' meeting room on the first floor.

The deadline to return absentee ballots is Oct. 10, the day of the primary, at 8 p.m. at the Auditor’s Office.

Ballots may be returned by mail, or hand delivered to the Auditor’s Office either by the voter, a member of the voter’s household, an immediate family member of the voter, or a delivery agent. Special rules apply for return of ballots by a delivery agent, which are available on the auditor's website.

Absentee Ballot Drop-Box Available

A ballot drop box located at the Scott County Administrative Center's west parking lot is available for voters to return their absentee ballots. The box will be available starting Sept. 20, and will be open until the day of the primary, Oct. 10 at 8 p.m.

Election Day voting

All Davenport poll locations will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Oct. 10. The full list is available on the Auditor's website.