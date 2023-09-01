Five Davenport city elected offices will appear on primary ballots Oct. 10.
Twenty-seven candidates have filed for the city's 11 elected offices, which include mayor, two at-large aldermen, and eight ward representatives.
Davenport is the lone city in Scott County to hold primary city elections, which means candidates must file earlier than non-primary city/school races. The filing deadline passed at 5 p.m. Thursday for Davenport candidates.
The Oct. 10 primary will winnow the number candidates for mayor and aldermen representing wards 2, 3, 4, and 7. Just two candidates per race will appear on a Nov. 7 regular election ballot in those races.
All but two incumbents have filed for re-election this fall in Davenport.
Maria Dickmann, 2nd Ward representative, has said she won't seek another term.
People are also reading…
At-Large Ald. JJ Condon, first elected in 2017, also did not file for re-election. The downtown advocate and real estate agent said in the weeks leading up to the filing deadline he was on the fence about running again.
Others who said they intended to run for office, did not end up filing, including former Ald. George Nickolas and previous candidate Alexandra Dermody, who cited family reasons.
Davenport Mayor
Four candidates have filed for the mayor's office, including incumbent Mike Matson and three challengers. First elected mayor in 2019, Matson emerged from a six-person October primary and defeated then-fellow alderman Rita Rawson in the regular election. Voters in 2021 re-elected Matson, who won handily with 77% of the vote without a primary. Two years later, Matson will have more competition.
- Yvonne M. Collins, a nursing and medical assistant
- Ken Croken, a first-term Democratic state representative, former Scott County Supervisor and former Genesis executive.
- Mike Matson, incumbent mayor, former alderman and retired U.S. Army sergeant major and JROTC instructor.
- Brandon Westmoreland, a car sales manager
Davenport Ward 2
Judith Lee currently represents the 8th Ward of Davenport, but redistricting prompted by the decennial census drew her home address into the 2nd Ward, which she is running to represent. Lee is the only alderman whose address was impacted by the boundary-redraw. The previous alderman, Dickmann, is not running for reelection.
- Judith Lee, current 8th Ward alderman and environmental consultant
- John Paustian, farmer and owner of Paustian Concrete
- Tim Dunn, retired steamfitter of 37 years and younger brother to Ward 1 Ald. Rick Dunn.
Davenport Ward 3
Five candidates, including incumbent Marion Meginnis, have filed to run to represent the 3rd Ward. Meginnis, first elected in 2017, runs a historic preservation consulting group and worked in local TV news for 33 years.
- Don Hesseltine, owner of a Davenport landscaping company
- Marion Meginnis, incumbent alderman, historic preservation consultant and former WQAD general manager.
- Todd Allen Pirck, a musician and former machine operator, who made two runs for for at-large alderman in 1991 and 2001.
- DeWayne L Simons, owner of resale shop Dewey's Deals
- Paul T. Vasquez, who ran for the seat in 2009 and made headlines for winning a suit against the city for damage to a small grove of fruit trees caused by construction of a sewer diversion tunnel.
Davenport Ward 4
Robby Ortiz, the owner of Hawkeye Sports Bar and Grill, is running for his second term on council against two challengers.
- Jade Burkholder, a former code compliance officer who inspected housing for environmental, zoning and sanitary code violations for the city until she resigned her position in July.
- Robby Ortiz, bar and grill owner and incumbent council member
- Caleb Arthur Shelbourn, who currently works in IT and has experience as a truck driver and organizer for the Salvation Army.
Davenport Ward 7
Three are challenging first-term alderman Derek Cornette this fall.
- Derek Cornette, a retired Rock Island arsenal employee who won election to his first term in 2021.
- Mhisho Lynch, a realtor and owner of Lynch Heating and Plumbing
- William Pamperin, a retired railroad engineer who ran in 2021 for the 7th ward, but did not make it past a four-way primary.
- Scott Ryder, a realtor
Non-primary races
Ward 1 Ald. Rick Dunn, Ward 5 Ald. Tim Kelly, and Ward 6 Ald. Ben Jobgen are all running unopposed for their seats.
Two more races will be competitive Nov. 7, but won't hold a primary.
Davenport At-Large
Three candidates filed for two at-large seats. Kyle Gripp is running for re-election.
- LaCanna L Dixon, an outspoken critic of the city's handling of the 324 Main St. partial collapse.
- Kyle Gripp, an incumbent at-large alderman and director of quality assurance at the Rock Island Arsenal Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center (JMTC)
- Jazmin Newton, an attorney and Iowa director of LULAC who ran for Scott County Board of Supervisors in 2020 and 2022.
Davenport Ward 8
Someone new will represent Ward 8 come January, with incumbent alderman Lee running for 2nd Ward.
- Paul Reinartz Jr., a Davenport planning and zoning commission member
- James Woods, a construction company owner