The city ordered residents in four units to leave the Davenport Hotel because of lack of heat in the months leading up to the collapse of the building, records show.

Those orders came in the midst of the city’s concerns over the structural integrity of the building, but the records indicate that none of the evacuation orders are related to those concerns. On Feb. 2, a structural engineer produced a report concluding that the building was not in imminent danger of collapse and an evacuation was unnecessary. The report also detailed shoring and structural repairs needed to fix the deteriorating wall.

The May 28 partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. resulted in the death of three people, serious injury and loss of homes and property. There are no records that indicate any residents were ordered to evacuate in the months leading to the collapse because of structural concerns. According to city documents between January and April, residents in at least four units of the building were ordered to vacate because of lack of heat or hot water.

Andrew Wold, the owner of the building, and property management received notice to vacate orders for four units: 203 was to be vacated by Feb. 9, 604 by Feb. 27, 517 had to be vacated by May 26 and 209 was to be vacated by June 3. Notice to vacate orders are given after rental property owners first receive a “notice and order” filing, which gives them a window of time to fix code violations, according to city officials. If the landlord does not make any fixes in that time, then the city issues a notice to vacate.

Landlords are required to provide heat from Sept. 15 to May 15, according to city code. Emails and inspection logs have shown several residents and a nonprofit reported concerns about lack of heat in units this past winter.

In apartment 203, a Jan. 27 re-inspection found the living room temperature with a space heater showed 66 degrees, with a bedroom showing 59 degrees, according to inspection logs released by the city. By Jan. 30, the tenant in the apartment was living in a motel and a city inspector tagged the unit for a 10-day notice to vacate. According to the log, the city inspector called Humility Homes to make them aware the resident would have to find a place to live. By Feb. 9, the date of the next inspection, no corrections were made and the tenant moved out, according to the city’s inspection logs.

On Feb. 10, the city issued a notice to vacate unit 604, which at the time was being inspected for lack of heat. Heat returned and temperatures were recorded by an inspector, according to city logs. In March, the tenant again told the city they were without heat, and management reset the breaker, which restored it.

In April, in unit 517, another tenant complained of not having heat. According to inspection logs, the tenant told a city inspector they’d found a new place and would soon move out. The city inspector then tagged the unit with a 30-day notice to vacate for no heat, according to the logs.

A fourth unit, 209 was tagged with a 30-day order to vacate because of no heat and lack of hot water May 3. It ordered the property owner or manager to install an improved heating appliance capable of maintaining the unit at a temperature of 68 degrees.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed since the building partially collapsed. In one, which includes an amended complaint filed in August, the plaintiffs reference a notice to vacate the property. The defendants listed in the case include Wold; two of his LLCs; the city; Trishna Pradhan, the former chief building official who resigned after the collapse; and Rich Oswald, the city's director of development and neighborhood services.

The plaintiffs claim that the city issued a notice to vacate the entire building on Feb. 10, 2023. The notice released by the city with the reference number indicated in the suit does not list a specific unit, but when Quad-Cities Times staff and Lee Enterprises' Public Service Journalism team checked the number against the city’s spreadsheet listing activity related to 324 Main St., unit 604 was listed as ordered to vacate because of no heat in the apartment.

Citing pending litigation, Sarah Ott, the city of Davenport’s communications director, declined to comment when asked whether the city had ever issued an order to vacate the entire building prior to the partial collapse.

The plaintiffs’ attorneys were not immediately available for comment on Thursday.

