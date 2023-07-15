Family members, friends, and activists gathered Saturday in Davenport to advocate for accountability and policy changes after the downtown Davenport building partially collapsed at 324 Main St., killing three men and displacing dozens.

"Change is coming, due to this tragedy," said Mike Collier, whose cousin, Branden Colvin Sr., died in the collapse. He referenced other buildings around the world that also are being more closely evaluated, prompted by The Davenport's collapse.

He spoke to a few dozen people gathered at Davenport City Hall who'd marched from the riverfront, carrying signs with pictures of Colvin, Ryan Hitchcock, and Daniel Prien, and messages, such as "#QC Strong" and "Blood on their Hands."

Collier was critical of the city's response, when officials told the public the day after the May 28 collapse it planned to begin emergency demolition the next day, just hours before a woman was rescued from a fourth-floor window. Collier said officials' conduct shows the city initially tried to "sweep it under the rug." City officials said at the time they were relying on analyses from structural engineers about the safety and structural integrity of the partially collapsed building.

Colvin's family also contends in lawsuit filings that Colvin Sr. remained alive under the rubble, potentially for days.

"We can't trust them, and if we can't trust them, we have to get them out of office," Collier said.

He encouraged people to run for office "who are going to work in our best interest."

Two Davenport city council members were there — Judith Lee, Ward 8, and Tim Kelly, Ward 5.

And at least two others there said they plan to run for a seat on the city council, including LaCanna Dixon, who's been a frequent presence at Davenport City Council meetings during public comment since the building failure. She gathered signatures at the march to file for candidacy.

Organizers and aldermen encouraged people to register to vote and mark election dates on their calendars. Candidates for office must collect signatures and file their paperwork by Aug. 31 for city elections with a primary. The city primary, if more than two candidates file, is set for Oct. 10. The city election, then, will be Nov. 7.

The organizer of the march, Katie Stuart, of Davenport, told the crowd: "Life matters more to me than a building or money."