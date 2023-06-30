A federal agency has denied one of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' two requests for federal assistance in the wake of the partial building collapse in downtown Davenport on May 28.

Three people died and dozens of residents were displaced because of the collapse. On June 6, Reynolds requested an emergency declaration from the federal government for the state, asking for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance.

In a letter dated June 28 from FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell that Reynolds posted on social media, Criswell wrote that the situation "does not warrant an emergency declaration."

"Based on our review of all of the information available, it has been determined that the severity of the situation does not warrant an emergency declaration that provides supplemental federal emergency assistance," Deanne Criswell, FEMA administrator, wrote in a letter to Reynolds. "Therefore, I must inform you that your request for an emergency declaration is denied."

The denial may be appealed within 30 days.

The White House has determined that "the severity of the [Davenport building collapse] does not warrant an emergency declaration…"



Another request for a Major Disaster Declaration is still pending.

Another request for a Major Disaster Declaration is still pending, Reynolds wrote on Twitter.

Already, the National Institute of Standards and Technology declined to do an investigation of the building collapse, citing the age of the building wouldn't yield new recommendations to the nation's building codes.

