Former Eldridge City Clerk Denise Benson is pleading guilty to charges of theft and misconduct in office while she handled Eldridge's city finances.

Benson, 58, of Long Grove, is accused of stealing tens of thousands of city funds over six years, as documented by a state auditor's report.

Court records show Benson pleaded guilty to first-degree theft, a Class C felony and non-felonious misconduct in office.

Benson is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 8.

As part of the plea agreement, Benson also agreed to pay the city of Eldridge $36,346 in victim restitution.

Benson was arrested in June following a state auditor's report, which found Benson had misused more than $76,000 of Eldridge city funds over almost six years.