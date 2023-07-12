A former Moline employee is returning to the city as community and economic development director.

The city announced that Chris Mathias is rejoining the city staff, after working for Scott County, Iowa.

He worked for Moline from 2004-2021 before becoming Scott County's planning director. He served as a planning and zoning technician for the city starting in 2004 and was promoted to property management coordinator in 2009. Come 2018, he was serving as temporary land development manager before departing the city to be planning director in Scott County.

Mathias said when he started working for Moline 19 years ago, he never though he would see the day of being named a director.

"I'm extremely proud to be named the next CED Director and I know there's so much work to be done and it's going to require an enormous amount of hard work," he said. "I'm looking forward to working with the City Staff, Mayor, and City Council to make some great projects happen that will benefit the residents of Moline."

As head of planning for Scott County, he was responsible for enforcement of the county's zoning, building code, subdivision and floodplain development ordinances and oversaw the comprehensive development plan.

Mathias replaces former CED Director Ryan Hvitløk, who moved to the Houston area in June for professional and family reasons. Hvitløk was hired in 2022 and served as the director for a year.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the city is happy to welcome Mathias back and is looking forward to the knowledge he applies to projects and opportunities underway.

"His institutional knowledge of the city and vast experience in urban and regional planning will be invaluable to the organization and CED department at a time when great opportunities and challenges are underway," Vitas said.

Some major projects Mathias will oversee include the city's riverfront master plan, the Illinois Route 92 tax increment finance (TIF) district, Interstate 74 redevelopment and the SouthPark Mall master plan.

