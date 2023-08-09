Geneseo is loosening restrictions on water usage.

Wednesday morning, city officials said the restrictions were going to loosen due to improving drought conditions and the completion of maintenance on one of the city's four wells. This means the city will be moving from a Tier 2 level to Tier 1, effective Thursday, Aug. 10.

The biggest change is that the use of lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers will now be allowed two days per week from 4 a.m. until 9 a.m. Addresses ending in an odd number can use these systems on Tuesday and Saturday and even numbered addresses on Thursday and Sunday.

This is a move from a Tier 2 response, which the city implemented in July, which prohibited lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers. Water customers were still able to use low-volume hand-held water applicators like a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle for landscape watering twice a week.

The restrictions resulted from the city's water utility seeing above-average pumping numbers from ongoing lawn watering and irrigation amid drought in the region, according to previous reporting. Typical water usage in Geneseo is 600,000 to 700,000 gallons per day; however the city was seeing usage of 850,000 to 1 million gallons a day.

The use of low-volume hand held applicators, such as a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle, along with hand-held watering using containers for flowers and other landscaping is permissible at any time. City officials will continue to re-evaluate the water response status based on drought conditions and city pumping abilities as conditions change, according to a news release.

Lisa Hammer contributed to this story.

