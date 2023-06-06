Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped Tuesday at Black Hawk College in Moline to tout the fiscal year 2024 budget lawmakers recently passed that includes increased spending on education.

The $50.6 billion budget, which has yet to be signed by Pritzker, includes investments in early childhood, K-12 schools, higher education, workforce development and efforts to fight violence and poverty.

The state's needs-based Monetary Award Program, or MAP grants, received a $100 million increase bringing the total funding to $701 million.

Lauren Rogan has attended Black Hawk College for the past two years. The cost of college was a big concern for her when she made the decision to continue her education.

She did not want to end up with massive debt. Her first two months she was working a full-time job while trying to juggle being a full-time student.

"I received a MAP grant, and I was able to take a part-time job at the school (Black Hawk) and focus on my studies," Rogan said. "Most importantly, I was able graduate debt free."

Rogan said she would continue her studies at University of Illinois - Springfield.

The MAP grants are increasing by 75% for the first time since 2019.

Pritzker touted the budget increase, saying this will directly impact students at Black Hawk and Western Illinois University in Moline.

"We are making it possible for nearly every student from a low-, moderate- or middle-income family to get a degree or certification," he said. "Students now can get a college education in Illinois without being strapped with debt for the rest of their lives."

The budget also includes a $100 million increase for public universities and community colleges.

Chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, said providing more funding for higher education institutions remained a top priority for him since taking office in January 2017 as a house representative.

Halpin said he was proud of leading the push for expanding funds for the AIM High merit-based scholarship program, providing funding to ease the price of textbooks at colleges and universities, and recruiting more teachers from minority communities.

The AIM High merit-based scholarship program received a $15 million increase.

The budget also increases the statutorily required annual $350 million increase in the Evidence Based Funding formula for K-12. The money is distributed to public schools.

Rep. Gregg Johnson, D-East Moline, who took office in January, said his main priority had been funding education at every level.

"When you have a child it really becomes crystal clear," he said. "Building a better world and making sure that my daughter, her friends or peers and that every single one of them has the opportunity to reach their fullest potential."

A new plan also is included in the budget.

Smart Start Illinois is a multi-year plan that invests $250 million to eliminate preschool deserts, stabilize the child care workforce and expand early intervention and home visiting programs.

It also will create 5,000 new preschool spots for low-income students and address the teacher shortage.

In February, Pritzker stopped in Rock Island at Skip-a-Long day care touting the new program and was joined with other officials. Director of Skip-a-Long Pat Allison said during the news conference that it would help open three classrooms that were closed because of staffing shortages, increase staff wages and retain employees who could support children's individual needs.

The budget passed on partisan lines.

Senate Republicans during floor debate thanked Democrats for including them in the budget process and allowing for bipartisan input. But they unanimously voted against it.

Senate Republicans said there were good things included in the budget but were upset that Democrats did not agree to a $4 raise for direct support for professionals helping people with developmental disabilities. They also were frustrated over the choice not to appropriate funding for the Invest in Kids scholarship program that helps low-income students go to private schools.

House Republicans also voted against it, with some saying that they are concerned about whether the new spending — including K-12 education and early childhood programs — would be sustainable in future years.

In response to Republicans, Pritzker said when he took office the cupboards were bare and since then, the state has had five balanced budgets that do prioritize where funding is needed the most.