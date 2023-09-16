Two GOP presidential hopefuls made eastern Iowa swings this week ahead of a big candidate corral in Des Moines.

Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy were in the Quad-Cities area this week, and curious Iowans and possible caucus-goers came to hear their messages after seeing them on TV during the debate.

Haley held an agriculture policy roundtable and town hall at a farm in Clinton County.

With John Deere green farm equipment as a backdrop, Haley told an audience that she'd prevent China from buying any U.S. farmland.

"We're not going to let the Chinese buy any more of our U.S. soil and we're going to take back what they've already purchased," Haley said Friday.

In 2020, about 550,000 acres of Iowa farmland was foreign-owned, according to analysis from the Iowa Farm Bureau. Iowa has laws on the books prohibiting foreign countries from owning farm land. Though, there are some exceptions for farm ground purchased before 1980 or if its used for agriculture research.

Haley is the former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

Haley said she supported year-round E-15 and would work to encourage more U.S.-energy sources, including ethanol, in response to a question about her support for the corn-based fuel additive.

Among those in the audience were several Ukrainian families who settled in DeWitt with the help of an area nonprofit Iowa Nice.

Haley has been among the most outspoken candidates in continuing U.S. support for Ukraine as the country fights a Russian invasion. Angela Boelens, an Augustana professor and founder of the nonprofit, said several families met with Haley ahead of time meet her and to thank her.

"I thought it would be a great idea for her to actually see the faces of some of the people to whom this is really, really important," Boelens said. "And they wanted to come here and thank her. Our families that are here from Ukraine right now are friends, they're adding to our economy, they're buying homes and cars."

Boelens said she decided she would support Haley after seeing her on the debate stage aggressively defend the U.S.'s role in supporting Ukraine and its allies.

"This is not a short game, it's a long game with Putin, and I think Nikki Haley, unlike the other Republican candidates, I think she gets that," Boelens said.

Michael and Mariah Savochka, a couple in their mid-20s who live in Clinton, said they appreciated Haley contrasting herself with former President Donald Trump.

Haley said she disagreed with Trump on spending and growing the national debt: "they spent like drunken sailors;" on his Ukraine stance that "we should hand it over to Russia is incredibly wrong;" and on Jan. 6: "He thinks Jan.y 6th was a beautiful day, I think it was a terrible day. I hope it never happens again."

Mariah Savochka has worked elections in Clinton County the past several years, and said Trump's claims of the 2020 election being stolen troubled her.

"The consistent suggestions that it could have been rigged, I don't see how it could happen - at least in our county and our state," she said.

Michael said he voted for Trump in 2020, but if he's the nominee he "would really have a hard time voting for him again."

Trump is expected to make a visit to nearby Maquoketa next week in a swing through Iowa.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Ohio bio-tech entrepreneur spoke to a couple hundred in Bettendorf earlier this week following a policy speech in Washington D.C. where he outlined how he would implement his plan to cut the federal workforce by 75% and eliminate several departments including the FBI.

"If we see government agencies that should no longer exist because they have become so corrupted that they can't be reformed, like the FBI or the IRS or the ATF, or the CDC, or the U.S. Department of Education, we're not going to tinker around the edges, we're going to go in there an shut them down," Ramaswamy said to applause.

At Ramaswamy's event, which he said was his 100th event, several attendees told the Quad-City Times they had never caucused before.

Jana Nichols, 56, of Davenport, said after hearing Ramaswamy speak, she picked up a pledge card and decided she would "definitely support him."

"He just made sense," Nichols said. She's been a Trump supporter, but she thinks the country "needs someone a little calmer, a little more honest."

"I wasn't sure until tonight," she added.

An educator, she says parents should have more of a say in their children's education and supports Ramaswamy's idea to completely eliminate the U.S. Department of Education.

Hannah Wolters, 31, of Davenport, also hasn't caucused before. She wasn't sure if she would in 2024 nor do she and her husband normally attend candidate events, but they were impressed by Ramaswamy's debate performance and their curiosity sparked.

Wednesday was Ramaswamy's third public visit to Scott County, having come in February and June.