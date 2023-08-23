A young boy’s claims of witnessing the 2020 murder of Breasia Terrell were made after hearing to a conversation between his mother and investigators from the Davenport police.

That testimony came Wednesday during the trial of Henry Earl Dinkins. He is accused of killing Breasia and faces charges of first-degree kidnapping and murder.

Davenport police sergeant Geoffrey Peiffer testified he believes Breasia’s younger brother, identified in court as D.L., told the story of seeing his sister shot on July 10, 2020 after hearing Peiffer tell Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford, the cause of her daughter’s death.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son with Lankford.

Breasia and D.L. spent the night of July 9, 2020 with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment. According to Culberson’s testimony, Breasia was last seen standing beside a maroon Chevy Impala at around 3:30 a.m. on July 10, 2020.

D.L. testified earlier in the trial that he saw Dinkins shoot Breasia.

Defense attorney Chad Frese raised the issue of when D.L. first started making those claims, noting the boy, who was eight years old at the time, did not mention seeing Breasia killed in the days, weeks, or even months after her disappearance.

Peiffer, who was the first witness to testify for the state at the start of the trial, took the stand Tuesday to again testify for Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham. He was back Wednesday for Frese’s cross-examination.

Responding to a question from Frese, Peiffer told the court, “He (D.L.) heard a conversation I had with his mother …” after Breasia was found on March 22, 2021 and the state medical examiner later determined she had been shot three times.

The conversation took place in early April, 2021.

Later during questioning, Frese asked, “Would you agree D.L.’s story that he saw Breasia shot came directly from you?”

Peiffer replied, “I would agree with that.”

He also testified that D.L.’s story of seeing Breasia shot was not given much weight by investigators. While being cross-examined by Frese, Peiffer told the court he had “no way to corroborate” what D.L. claimed.

Peiffer also confirmed he first interviewed D.L. in the days after Breasia’s disappearance. During that interview, Peiffer took DL different places, including the Credit Island area and the Walmart in Clinton.

Frese asked if D.L. ever mentioned a “bloody machete” during that interview.

Peiffer said D.L. did not mention seeing a machete at that time.

