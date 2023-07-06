Prospective homebuyers this weekend can tour a newly renovated central Davenport home that is part of a city-run, federally-funded Urban Homestead program that sells homes at low interest rates to moderate income families.

During more than a year of renovating the formerly-abandoned house, local contracting company Clark Design and Development demolished an ailing backyard garage and gutted and replaced almost everything in the house. That included putting in new flooring, windows, walls, appliances, a two-car detached garage, moving the kitchen and building a new, wider stairway to the upstairs.

Now, moderate-income working individuals and families can apply to purchase the home, 1413 W. 13th St., Davenport. At a purchase price of $138,000, a city flyer estimates a 30-year loan at 3% to come to a monthly payment of about $780 a month, including taxes and insurance.

"It's an affordable and safe home for a working class family in our community," said Letty Goslowsky, revitalization supervisor with the City of Davenport.

The 13th Street home is the only one available through the program this year, said Goslowsky. But, she said, the city has three more homes in the pipeline that could be ready as soon as next summer, calling that number "unprecedented."

The public can tour the home Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each day.

The applications, available online at the City of Davenport's website, do have income restrictions. It requires a minimum income of $31,500, and limits household income to 80% of the area's median family income, calculated by the U.S. Housing and Urban Development. For one person, that's $49,500. For a family of four, that's $70,700, according to a city pamphlet.

