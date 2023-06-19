Illinois state Sen. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island, met with Quad-City Times reporters to talk about Illinois' recently-passed $50.6 billion budget, which includes an 12% increase in education spending.

The fiscal year 2024 budget will go into effect July 1. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it on June 7.

Halpin also spoke about the budget's impact to Illinois' Senate District 36 and reflected on feedback from his constituents.

Here's what he had to say:

Higher education

Illinois' 2023 General Assembly marked Halpin's first term as chairman of the Illinois Senate Higher Education Committee.

The 2024 budget appropriates $2.53 billion for higher education, a $279 million increase from last year. Illinois' public universities and community colleges will see a 7% direct funding increase, coming in at $80.5 million and $19.4 million, respectively.

While many dub this as a "historic" state investment in education, Halpin said there's still work to do.

"I think everybody benefits from this budget," he said. "Although I want to caution that we're still not back up, in real dollars, to where we were back in 2012."

The budget also includes a $100 million increase to the Monetary Award Program (MAP), which are needs-based grants open to eligible Illinois residents who attend approved colleges or universities in the state. These grants do not need to be repaid and go toward tuition and other mandatory fees.

Locally, Halpin said the MAP investment will have the most direct impact on Black Hawk College.

"Almost all of their students, I think, are going to be eligible if they're under the median income level. Those students will essentially be able to go to community college for free," he said. "It will have a significant impact on Western Illinois University, as well — they have a slightly lower percentage of Pell and MAP-eligible students, but they still draw a lot from that pool. Hopefully, that will continue to be a recruiting tool for them in this area."

While Augustana College houses far fewer eligible students than its local counterparts, Halpin said Augie officials have been consistent MAP advocates.

"For the people that do qualify for that program, its a world of difference," he said. "My opinion is, everyone who wants to go to college should be able to without having to worry about affordability."

Additionally, the budget included a $15 million increase for AIM High Grants, another tuition-assistance program for Illinois' 12 public four-year institutions.

Teacher shortage

Like boosts to higher education, the impacts of the nationwide teacher shortages on Illinois also were addressed in Illinois' FY 2024 budget.

The budget includes a $3.8 million increase to the Minority Teachers of Illinois Scholarship Program (MTI), aiming to recruit and retain minority teachers. It also invests $15.75 million in the "Golden Apple" teacher preparation and tuition assistance program — an $8.5 million boost from last year — and $6 million for the state's "Grow Your Own" program, an increase of $3.5 million.

"Each of those programs — Grow Your Own, in particular — is a way to get people that are already here, locally, and already invested in the community, onto that teacher track," Halpin said. "Things like Golden Apple address some of the other concerns, as far as teacher readiness and getting them through the process a little quicker."

Moline and Rock Island schools employ their own "Grown Your Own Teacher" program. The program looks for students who express an interest in career of education with three elective courses.

For underserved communities, the MTI program helps ensure teachers look like their students, he added.

The budget also featured $975,000 for the Teachers Loan Repayment Program — to Halpin, each of these pieces chips away at the larger issue of educator shortages.

"I do think it's going to have a long-term impact," he said of the investments. "There's also a new initiative; we put $45 million into the Teacher Pipeline Grant Program, which specifically targets districts that have high percentages of vacancies and also fall under districts most in need of funding for the (Illinois) evidence-based model. So, your Tier I and Tier II schools, and some of our rural school districts will benefit from that."

K-12 education

The Illinois State Board of Education’s evidence-based funding formula received an increase of $350 million for the state’s K-12 public schools.

While many education advocates pulled for an additional $550 million, Halpin said he was happy to fulfill the $350 million commitment amid what he calls a “potentially difficult” budget.

“We had to be more conservative in some of our estimates, and we did want to meet some of these higher education priorities and some other priorities,” he said. “To put that much additional funding into the baseline funding for EBF may have made future budget years more difficult to meet our commitments.”

Reflecting on communications with local constituents, Halpin said the impact school districts have on property taxes is a frequently expressed concern.

“Fortunately, that's where evidence-based funding is going to be huge,” he said. “To allow school districts, at least in our area, to try to keep those property taxes flat or even reduce them in some cases.”

Smart Start Illinois, a new program in the budget, invests $250 million for child care providers and early childhood education. It provides an additional $75 million for early childhood block grants administered by the Illinois State Board of Education, additional funding for early intervention programs and the Illinois Department of Human Services' home visiting program.

The funding creates 5,000 new preschool spots in the first year with the goal of creating 20,000 spots over the next four years.

Director of Skip-a-Long Childhood Centers, Pat Allison, said at a February news conference that the program had the potential to increase staff wages and retain employees who could support children's individual needs.

Being able to increase wages and recruitment, she said, could help open three classrooms that currently are closed because of staffing shortages. By opening up the classrooms, Skip-a-Long can serve 46 more children.

"I have seen so many children who have benefited from the (Skip-a-Long) and have gone on to build and maintain successful lives," Allison said.

When Pritzker first touted the proposal in late February after his budget address, Republicans raised concerns, saying that launching a new program could lead to tax increases or other service cuts in the budget years.

Halpin said the program was not exactly a pilot program but built upon what they had been trying to do to when it came to investing in education.

"We need to try any new avenue we can to get kids prepared for elementary schools and then later high school and then college," he said.

As the years progress, he said, the General Assembly can always revamp it or decided whether additional funding is warranted or not.

Not included in the budget this year were funds for the Invest in Kids program, a tax-credit scholarship that provides financial assistance to students from low-income households to attend a private school.

Republicans were quick to share their frustration regarding it not being included, but Democrats said there is a possibility it could be included later in the year.

Other investments being made in early childhood education include $100 million to expand existing facilities and build new ones; $70 million for the Child Care Assistance Program for lower-income families; $12 million for scholarships and apprenticeships to expand the child care workforce and $1.6 million to launch a partnership with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, an initiative that sends free books to children under age 5.

Most recently, Illinois banned book bans.

The law will take effect next year and prohibits book bans in public schools and libraries.

Halpin said he had been supportive of the bill and that banning books was a free-speech issue and that book banning was a first step to full censorship.

"I think a local library board has the full right to decide what they want in their libraries," Halpin said.

Local government

Halpin spearheaded the Rock Island Regional Port District Act that passed in May, giving the city state approval to be designated as the 20th port district in Illinois.

"It gives the city the opportunity to have access to federal funds that they might not otherwise have access to," Halpin said. "I'm anxious to see what they're able to get and how they can benefit the economy here locally."

One area the city hopes to take advantage of funding for is Sunset Marina, which needs a few million dollars in renovations and repairs.

The budget also included a rate increase of 6.47% in the state's local government distributive fund. The fund is the portion of the state income tax that is given to cities and counties.

For the Illinois Quad-Cities, Halpin said it provides local municipalities the opportunity to continue meeting local needs of the community such as fixing streets, water and sewer infrastructure and emergency response.

One of the biggest roads in need of repair is 11th Street in Rock Island. The road, which is U.S. Highway 67, is managed by the state.

Halpin said he has consistently asked the Illinois Department of Transportation to consider putting 11th Street into their multi-year plan. The road, he said, has significant deficiencies with the biggest one being potholes consistently refilled.

"The city can only do so much, and they do a pretty good job," Halpin said. "They are addressing water infrastructure along there and breaks and things in that nature."

On top of asking IDOT to repair 11th Street, he also is trying to get it to repair Andalusia Road, which Halpin said is "frustratingly dangerous."

The budget includes an $85 million increase to support homelessness prevention, $350 million total.

Halpin said the money would be used for existing programs to support homeless prevention such as providing affordable housing and expanding housing support.

As of January, the Moline Housing Authority had more than 1,000 people on the waitlist. John Afoun, executive director/CEO of the Housing Authority, told the Quad-City Times/Dispatch Argus that a lack of funding was the main challenge when it comes to meeting the increased demand.

The Moline Housing Authority manages about 500 units.

A few other funds in support of homelessness prevention and housing include $118 million to support unhoused populations seeking shelter; $40.7 million in the emergency and transitional housing program; and $21.8 million to provide homelessness prevention services to 6,000 more families.

The budget includes $10 million for the Law Enforcement Recruitment and Retention Fund to provide resources to local law enforcement agencies for recruitment of new officers, retention plans, mental health care for officers, safety equipment and training, and improvement in local jails. The budget also invests $250 million in the Reimagine Public Safety Act to prevent gun violence and expand funding for youth employment programs.

In the Illinois Quad-Cities, police and fire personnel continue to face a shortage. Cities such as Moline have been offering a police lateral entry program to help retain full time officers who already experience in law enforcement.

"The lateral transfers are great, but then you're just stealing from somewhere else," he said. "You're solving your problems but creating a problem somewhere else."

Halpin said there was no clear solution to addressing the shortage but that it was going to require some problem-solving such as spreading the word about positions and benefits. He also suggested possibly shortening the timeframe between when the police department can offer a position and and when they can be on the street.

He said they were looking at how they could streamline the process such as looking at doing a study on how community colleges or four-year universities might be able to give someone credit that could go toward the police academy to shorten the time there and when an officer can be on the street.

